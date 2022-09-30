Read full article on original website
PlayStation Boss Teases Day One Releases For PC
One of the main bosses at PlayStation has indicated that certain future releases from the company will come to both PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day. Ever since Sony started porting its games to PC a couple of years back, there has always been a sizable gap between each title's release on console and PC. And while it sounds like this will continue to be an ongoing trend with most first-party PlayStation games, it won't be true in every instance.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
New Halo Rumor Suggests Massive Franchise Change
A new rumor associated with the future of Xbox's Halo franchise suggests that 343 Industries might be looking to make a massive alteration to the series. When Halo Infinite launched in late 2021, one of the biggest new features of the title was the Slipspace Engine. This game engine was one that was internally developed within 343 Industries and was seemingly going to serve as the base for all Halo titles that would release in the future. Based on leaks that have now come about, though, it sounds like 343 instead might already be looking to abandon Slipspace.
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
PlayStation VR 2 Report Claims Two Million Units Will be Available Next Year
Nearly two years after the console's release, the PlayStation 5 remains very difficult to come by. It seems Sony does not want to have that same problem when the PlayStation VR2 hardware releases, as Bloomberg is reporting that the company aims to have two million units available by March 2023. Production of the peripheral began last month, and it seems that supply issues have not been a problem. As of this writing, the peripheral does not have a confirmed release date, but it sounds like the headset will be getting a big push to start off the year!
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
Microsoft Launches Website to Support Xbox's Activision Acquisition
Microsoft has launched a new website that offers a bunch of resources with regard to Xbox's acquisition of Activision. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be acquiring Activision for just under $70 billion. It's an incredibly historic deal for the entertainment industry as a whole and if it goes through, it will be the most expensive deal in the history of gaming. It would give Microsoft control over Activision, developers like Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Blizzard, and franchises like Call of Duty. It would be a treasure trove of content for Xbox and this has caused concern from competitors like PlayStation. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has already made his stance on the matter very clear, expressing concern and outrage over the deal. Xbox has tried to ease the concerns by stating it will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation going forward, but the long-term future is still a bit murky.
Elon Musk Is Reportedly Moving to Buy Twitter After All
It looks like Elon Musk might end up buying social media platform Twitter after all. Earlier in 2022, Musk agreed to a deal that would see him purchasing Twitter for at a price in the range of $45 billion. Not long after this deal came about, though, Musk seemed to get cold feed and tried to back out from the contract. While Twitter and Musk have since been at odds with one another over the past few months, it sounds like the tech mogul is now going to look to purchase as he originally intended.
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
Amazon Studios Head Pledges More Investment in Films and Theatrical Releases
With the recent purchase of MGM Studios, Amazon is planning an increased investment into the theatrical space, according to Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, who recently broke down the company's strategy with Variety. Amazon now has the studio that brings you James Bond, and that's totally separate from the side of the studio that's spending $1 billion on a Lord of the Rings TV show that might or might not ever turn a profit. Bottom line: there's a lot going on, and Salke has here eyes on more than one ball, but theatrical is going to get bigger, not smaller.
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
Today's Wordle #471 Isn't Too Difficult
Today's Wordle is a pretty standard puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Dead by Daylight x PUBG Crossover Announced
Dead by Daylight and PUBG: Battlegrounds are set to have a crossover between the two properties, developers Behaviour Interactive and Krafton announced this week. Based on some artwork and teaser tweets shared ahead of the full reveal of this crossover, it seems that this will be PUBG's horror event for the Halloween season, but how the event will impact both games – Dead by Daylight in particular – remains to be seen given that the developers did not give an idea of when the full reveal would happen.
Chainsaw Man Part 2 Releases Promo for First Volume
Chainsaw Man has been revving up for the first major arc of Part 2 of the manga series, and it is now celebrating the release of the first volume of the series on shelves overseas with a new promo taking on the newest chapters! When Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series first came to an end, fans were excited to see what could be coming after with the then announced Part 2 of the manga. Finally returning with new chapters earlier this year, the series has introduced fans to a whole new take on the series' world fans saw play out in the first series.
New Need for Speed Game Leaks Ahead of Reveal
A new Need for Speed reveal is on the horizon with Electronic Arts announcing this week that the next game in the series will be shown off on October 6th, but ahead of that reveal, it seems we already know what the next game will be titled. References to something called "Need for Speed: Unbound" appeared on the publisher's site around the time the reveal event was teased, though that's about all we know about the game ahead of whatever's going to be shared later in the week.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebies
As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.
