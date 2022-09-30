Read full article on original website
Mayor, Housing Officials to Announce Opening of Section 8 Voucher WaitList
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District
With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Expected to Discuss Ending COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium
The City Council is set to discuss ending long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship in Los Angeles at its meeting Tuesday. For the past few months, council members have grappled with arguments from both tenants and mom-and-pop landlords. Housing groups believe ending the moratorium would place thousands of families impacted by the pandemic into limbo, while landlords claim that current conditions are different from those at the onset of the pandemic and renters should no longer be able to use COVID-19 hardship as a reason to eschew paying rent.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Supports Increasing Emergency Relief, Refuge Centers
The City Council voted to support increasing the number of emergency relief and refuge centers in Los Angeles Tuesday, instructing city departments to develop a plan and identify resources. The plan would call for a “significant increase” in emergency relief and refuge centers, with at least one in each community...
Asbarez News
L.A. City Council Unanimously Approves O’Farrell’s Rental Aid Program
$3 Million in New Rental Subsidies Will Help Keep People Housed in Council District 13. Los Angeles City Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell today led a unanimous Council vote approving the creation of a new $3 million rental aid program in Council Distric 13 (CD13), which O’Farrell represents.
“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities
On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
mynewsla.com
Head of Election Worker Management Company Arrested
The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for alleged theft of workers’ personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from the Los Angeles...
LA housing authority to open Section 8 waiting list lottery for first time in 5 years
Low-income individuals and families are eligible for the Section 8 program, which pays a portion of rent directly to landlords.
citywatchla.com
L.A. Animal Services—a “Ticking Time Bomb,” and the Hypocrisy of “No Kill
Animals are reportedly being kept in cages, crates, rolling cages and any containers available as permanent housing and are doubled, tripled and quadrupled in each. Also, unaltered males and females are not being separated, which can lead to violent incidents. Our L.A. City shelters have become guilty of the same hoarding and animal cruelty that it is the duty of LAAS to prosecute.
davisvanguard.org
LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward
LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
iebusinessdaily.com
County gets state homeless grant
Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
Asian Immigrant Women Subject Of UCLA Public Health Study
Researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health have been awarded a federal grant for a multi-year study focused on the sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women in the United States, it was announced Monday.
LA County reports 2,600 new COVID infections for three-day period
Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday. Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
citywatchla.com
Socialists Rising in Los Angeles
Five out of the nine candidates on the ballot for city office to earn the DSA’s endorsement have either won outright (garnering more than 50 percent of the vote) or advanced to the general election with leads over their rivals. The results reveal the expanding political might of L.A.’s socialist Left.
laloyolan.com
Students protest on behalf of FM employees outside University President and Board of Trustees meeting
Voices of an estimated 100 students chanted together in tempo behind security guards and barriers enclosing a meeting between President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., and the Board of Trustees. The effort began at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3, with only three students and two faculty members. With plans to surprise...
Antelope Valley Press
Homeless resources: There’s an app for that
PALMDALE — Resources for those in need, who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless, are available at their fingertips through an app for smart phones or online. Available in English and Spanish, the What I Need, or WIN, app provides information about service providers throughout Los Angeles County such as shelters, crisis centers, food distribution or meals, education, legal assistance, transit, health care and more.
2urbangirls.com
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied
LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
