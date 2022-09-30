Read full article on original website
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Why Exxon Mobil Stock Is Shooting Higher
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $90.35 during Monday's pre-market session. Shares of several oil stocks are trading higher amid an increase in the price of oil as OPEC+ is rumored to be considering a ~1M barrel per day oil production cut. What Happened?. Bloomberg...
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
S&P 500 Rises 100 Points; Nasdaq Up 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 300 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.55% to 30,241.93 while the NASDAQ rose 3.14% to 11,155.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.72% to 3,778.66. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?
After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Twitter Rallies 22% After Elon Musk Renews $44B Buyout Proposal; Company Says It Intends To Accept Offer
Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter Inc’s TWTR litigation staff Monday stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Why Ideanomics Stock Is Popping Off Today
Ideanomics Inc IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.04% to $0.28 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks rebound following September's selloff. EV-related stocks are also rebounding with strength in Rivian also helping to lift the sector.
Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 16.35% to $8.00 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher amid overall market strength as Treasury yields fall and equities continue to rebound following recent weakness. Ongoing Fed policy tightening and...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Alibaba, Nio Surge Over 6%: Hang Seng Soars As It Plays Catch-Up With Wall Street After Holiday
The benchmark Hang Seng index traded 5% higher in opening session. Shares of Alibaba traded over 6% higher while JD.com stock soared over 9%. Major stocks like Meituan, Baidu and Nio surged over 6%. Hong Kong markets opened on a strong note on Wednesday morning, taking cues from an upbeat...
Nasdaq Surges 350 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite climbing more than 350 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 2.45% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares jumped by...
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Block
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Block SQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price rose 3.74% to $6.49. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% gain, moving from $5.74 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
Trading Credit Suisse's Technical Levels As Markets Sweat The Bank's Future
It is hard to imagine that Monday's news cycle on Credit Suisse Group AG CS would have a positive impact on the issue and perhaps on global markets as well. But it has. What are the possible implications for the beleaguered stock from a technical perspective?. Long-Term Loser: What so...
Apple Analysts Flag 'Major Buying Opportunity': Why The Recent Pullback Hasn't Derailed The Stock's Ride To $210
Apple Inc AAPL shares are down about 7% over the last month and one analyst firm sees a significant buying opportunity amid the pullback. What Happened: Tigress Financial Partners on Tuesday reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Apple. The firm also maintained a $210 price target on the stock despite its pullback in recent weeks.
