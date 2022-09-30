A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says former president Donald Trump routinely used a slur often employed to describe persons with intellectual disabilities when speaking of the first person to serve as attorney general in his administration, ex-Alabama senator Jeff Sessions.Mr Sessions, who was the first member of the upper chamber to endorse Mr Trump during the 2016 election and advised his campaign, drew the then-president’s ire and scorn after he followed Department of Justice policy by recusing himself from the department’s probe into ties between Mr Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.Though he enthusiastically...

POTUS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO