LUBBOCK, Texas — New documents revealed details in the investigation into the September 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. A probable cause affidavit said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle. Stewart’s body was found around 4:00 p.m. September 27. He was in the rear seat of his vehicle in an […]

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO