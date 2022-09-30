ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting occurred at the Boston Creek Apartments in central Lubbock just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. Officers responded to a shots fired call. When they...
LUBBOCK, TX
Gunshot victim showed up at STAR ER, LPD investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kolby Silva, 23, was transported around 2:30 a.m. from STAR ER on 7007 Indiana Avenue to University Medical Center with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound, the Lubbock Police Department said in statement. However, LPD said Silva was not cooperating, and so the investigation was limited...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock teen indicted on assault charges, reportedly attacked another inmate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a teen on assault charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The altercation, involving 17-year-old Gregorio Martinez and another juvenile inmate, was captured on security footage, according to a police report. Police stated the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man moderately injured. The man was dropped off at the Star ER on Indiana just off S Loop 289 around 2:30 a.m. The car reportedly drove away immediately after dropping the victim off. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Police Offering Reward for Information on Shooting Death

The Lubbock Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in relation to a shooting death that happened on Tuesday, September 27th. Lubbock Police responded to the Boston Creek Apartments at 4307 Canton Avenue a bit before 3:30 a.m. On arrival, officers located 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
Public Safety
KCBD

DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022. The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald. Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX

