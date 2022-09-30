Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
KCBD
LPD offering $5000 reward for information on deadly shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is offering a cash reward for information on a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting occurred at the Boston Creek Apartments in central Lubbock just before 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. Officers responded to a shots fired call. When they...
everythinglubbock.com
Reward offered as part of Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation into Sept. 27 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department announced a $5,000 reward in connection with the September 27 shooting death of Jaden Ruiz, 19. According to an LPD press release, officers responded to the Boston Creek Apartments around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27 for a shots fired call.
Man arrested years after fatal Lubbock hit-and-run pedestrian crash, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Ruben Gabriel Castillo, 45, was arrested in Bexar County and charged in connection to a Lubbock hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. LPD said officers responded to the 500 block of Slide Road on March 24, 2017, where Alejandro Hernandez, 24, was pronounced dead […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Gunshot victim showed up at STAR ER, LPD investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kolby Silva, 23, was transported around 2:30 a.m. from STAR ER on 7007 Indiana Avenue to University Medical Center with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound, the Lubbock Police Department said in statement. However, LPD said Silva was not cooperating, and so the investigation was limited...
KCBD
Lubbock teen indicted on assault charges, reportedly attacked another inmate
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a teen on assault charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The altercation, involving 17-year-old Gregorio Martinez and another juvenile inmate, was captured on security footage, according to a police report. Police stated the...
KCBD
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man moderately injured. The man was dropped off at the Star ER on Indiana just off S Loop 289 around 2:30 a.m. The car reportedly drove away immediately after dropping the victim off. The...
Lubbock murder victim moved to car, found in alley
LUBBOCK, Texas — New documents revealed details in the investigation into the September 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. A probable cause affidavit said “it did not appear” that Stewart was killed in his vehicle. Stewart’s body was found around 4:00 p.m. September 27. He was in the rear seat of his vehicle in an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock Police Offering Reward for Information on Shooting Death
The Lubbock Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in relation to a shooting death that happened on Tuesday, September 27th. Lubbock Police responded to the Boston Creek Apartments at 4307 Canton Avenue a bit before 3:30 a.m. On arrival, officers located 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
16 year old wanted for murder, LPD said, located Monday
Lubbock Police said Monday morning Steven Tobias Salazar, 16, was wanted for the murder of Robert Stewart. Bailey Forrest was also arrested in the same investigation.
16 year old wanted for murder, LPD said, ‘threat to the public’
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said Monday morning Steven Tobias Salazar, 16, was wanted for murder and was “a threat to the public.” This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Related Stories Man found dead in vehicle in Lubbock, police investigating Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide […]
One with serious injuries, Shallowater crash on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person, Joshua Vasquez, 21, of Lubbock was left with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning at 2:03 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Vasquez was traveling eastbound on US Highway 84 near State Loop 388, when he entered the center median and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘She’s done,’ officer arrested with ‘intention’ to bring fentanyl into Lubbock jail, officials said
An officer with the Lubbock County Detention Center, Taylor Millett, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Sheriff Kelly Rowe said, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Specifically, it was fentanyl, Rowe said.
KCBD
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022. The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald. Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same...
DPS confirms 15-year-old died in dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday that 15-year-old Ryder McDonald died following a crash on September 25. According to DPS, a truck towing a trailer was westbound on 130th Street approaching Avenue P. McDonald, who DPS said was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was southbound on Avenue P. The two vehicles […]
KCBD
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
LPD searching for suspect in 2021 murder case
Lubbock Police identified Catelyn Pina, 20, as a murder suspect in the shooting death of Domingo Siri.
Fire at Lubbock apartment complex, LFR responds Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue Monday afternoon. The call came in at 2:56 p.m. LFR said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 3:24 p.m. According to officials, 12 LFR units responded. A tenant told a journalist […]
KCBD
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Shooting of Former Red Raiders Football Player
The sentencing stems from a 2019 shooting of former Tech football player John Scott III and another.
Comments / 1