Tempe, AZ

Tempe police, DPS arrest 6 after home invasion call

Tempe Independent
 4 days ago

Tempe police with some assistance from state troopers arrested six people at two locations early Friday morning following a home invasion report.

Tempe police officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to a report of a home invasion near East Lemon Street and South Rural Road.

The suspects had left the scene in two vehicles by the time police arrived. The victims were not harmed during the incident, but the suspects damaged the home’s interior and stole property, police said.

One of the vehicles was grappled near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway where two suspects were arrested.

With the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the second vehicle was grappled near Loop 202 and 24th Street where four suspects were arrested.

“History with one vehicle showed they had committed unlawful flight during a previously attempted vehicle stop,” Tempe police said in a release.

The stolen property was recovered, and there are believed to be no outstanding suspects, police said.

Tempe Independent

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

