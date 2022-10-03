Ways to help Hurricane Ian's victims

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week.

Ian temporarily knocked out power to all of Cuba and brought record levels of storm surge and flooding to Florida.

The storm's aftermath left neighborhoods and homes damaged, with millions needing help.

Here are ways you can help:

Neighbors for Neighbors: Those wishing to donate can click here or text 41444.

AT&T Inc. : AT&T announced they are welcoming other carriers' customers affected by Hurricane Ian to roam on their networks.

CORE: CORE is focused on the hardest-hit areas and the most vulnerable populations impacted. To donate, click here.

Direct Relief: The organization will aid Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Cuba. They will also provide assistance to Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Fiona. To donate, click here.

Florida Disaster Fund: The state of Florida has a Florida Disaster Fund that you can donate to here or by texting "disaster" to 20222.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM): GEM Bstrong, in partnership with Dade County, has deployed teams, loaded trucks and established partnerships in the areas affected. GEM will transport emergency and humanitarian aid in the near-term, and will be actively involved in reconstruction and sustainable development efforts. To donate, click here.

Global Giving: The organization is helping all of Cuba, Florida, and all other areas affected by Hurricane Ian. To donate, click here.

Hialeah Gardens Police Department: The City of Hialeah Gardens Police Department will be collecting non-perishable food (canned or dried), personal care items, water, diapers, baby formula, and cleaning products. Items may be dropped off at the police department located at 10301 NW 87 Avenue, Hialeah Gardens. Donations will be accepted 24 hours a day beginning Friday, September 30 until Friday, October 7, 2022.