ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Concussion expert says Miami Dolphins failed to protect injured quarterback

By Analisa Novak
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eN4Yo_0iH780v200

It started as a normal play during Thursday night's football game against the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. With just about five minutes till halftime, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was looking to make a game-changing move when he was sacked and thrown to the ground.

Quarterbacks are often taken down by players on the opposite team, but they almost always get up —Tagovailoa did not.

Instead, he stayed on the ground in visible pain with his fingers clenched up in front of his helmet. His teammates and coaches surrounded him as he was stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field. For seven minutes, players, fans at Paycor Stadium and millions across the country watched in horror.

The 24-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation after sustaining head and neck injuries. It was later announced that Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

The game continued after Tagovailoa was taken off the field but it no longer mattered who won — instead questions of why Tagovailoa was allowed to play in Thursday's game took over social media.

Medical staff tends to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Getty Images

Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back and was listed as questionable for most of the week ahead of the game after he was hurt during last Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

While the quarterback said it was a back injury, he was seen shaking his head and immediately stumbled to the ground before being held up by a teammate.

He returned in the second half that Sunday after the Dolphins say he passed concussion protocol.

Last Sunday's incident prompted the NFL and National Football League Players Association to jointly review the extent of his injuries and if the Dolphins followed proper concussion protocol last Sunday.

"Ninety-nine point nine percent of the time that player is ruled out of the game without even thinking," CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation Chris Nowinski told " CBS Mornings " co-host Nate Burleson.

Nowinski, a neuroscientist, said that the Dolphins put Tagovailoa's life in danger and failed to protect him.

"This is a failure by everybody. This is a failure by the medical team. This is a failure by the independent medical team on Sunday. This is a failure by the coaching staff. The problem is all these failures, none of them are going to be punished. The person who is punished here is Tua," Nowinski said.

The results of the joint investigation between the NFL and the NFLPA have not yet been released but Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is adamant that the Dolphins followed proper protocols last Sunday.

"If there's any sort of inclination that someone has a concussion, they go into concussion protocol, and it's very strict. As long as I'm the head coach that will never be an issue that you guys have to worry about," McDaniel said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Fan has died after falling from escalator at Steelers game

Fan has died after falling from escalator at Steelers game. Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV Pittsburgh has reported that a fan died following injuries sustained in a fall from an escalator at the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets game on Sunday. “Per Pittsburgh Public Safety: Around 4:45 p.m. today Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#University Of Cincinnati#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Cincinnati Bengals#Getty Images Tagovailoa
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job

Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
116K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy