Bronx, NY

Yankees Ticket Prices Surge As Aaron Judge Chases 62nd Home Run

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

The New York outfielder is one home run away from setting the American League single-season record.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge continues to chase history in the final weekend of the regular season as New York hosts Baltimore in the Bronx.

After Judge tied the long-held American League home run record with his 61st dinger of the season in Toronto earlier this week, all eyes will be on the Yankees star once again this weekend, as MLB Network will televise all three games of New York’s series against Baltimore. In addition, for the second consecutive weekend, ESPN will cut into their college football coverage on Saturday for each of Judge’s at-bats.

As for the games themselves and fans who are planning to be in attendance, prices continue to skyrocket, according to data from SI Tickets . The average ticket price across the entire weekend is $355.25 per ticket.

The breakdown by game is as follows:

  • Average Price 9/30 (Friday): $221.12 per ticket
  • Average Price 10/1 (Saturday): $353.59 per ticket
  • Average Price 10/2 (Sunday): $458.76 per ticket

The graph below shows the average get-in price for this upcoming Yankees vs. Orioles series from Sept. 19 to today. The lowest ticket price for this weekend is $21 (Saturday's game) and the highest price is $6,996 (Sunday's game, for Legend's Suite seat). The highest price for a normal ticket seat is $1,972 in section 117 for Sunday's game.


Courtesy of SI Tickets

Judge is looking to break Roger Maris’s record that he has held since the 1961 season. The only American League player who has come as close to breaking the record as Judge was Alex Rodriguez in the 2002 season, when he hit 57 home runs as a member of the Rangers.

