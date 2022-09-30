Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 42 dead in Florida

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in the United States,...
Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search rubble of Hurricane Ian
BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search for survivors and victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. On Tuesday, the task force inspected over 570 different structures and debris piles, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD). During their searches, one of the team's Human Remains Detection canines found a deceased victim.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100 as the search for survivors continues in Florida
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 100 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died...
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
