Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location

Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Lifestyle
KROC News

Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Downtown Rochester#Operations Committee#Board Of Regents
Kat Kountry 105

Faribault Fall Festival Another Success

Faribault Main Street announced the winners of the annual downtown Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off which was held Saturday, October 1, 2022. First place for the second consecutive year was Nancy Greer. Second place went to Crooked Pint #1 Angel Chili. Third place Mother and Son duo Jennifer and Ethan Wisdo.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people

(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

New parking permit rules

The Rochester City Council had its first meeting of the month which included two hearings about parking in the Med City. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the council's meeting. Rochester City Council votes to remove residential parking permit requirements. The permits were required for areas near...
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kat Kountry 105

Owatonna Fire Dept. Planning Prescribed Burn for Monday

Don't be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve in Owatonna Monday evening. On October 10, the Owatonna Fire Department will conduct a live-burn training session at Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, weather permitting. Starting at 5 pm, the Fire Department will burn the southern half of the nature reserve.
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening

John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
FARIBAULT, MN
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

