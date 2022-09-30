Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Full List of Breweries at Rochester on Tap 2022 + Ciders and Hard Seltzers
We're getting closer and closer to the biggest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, Rochester on Tap! The big event is coming up on October 15th at the Mayo Civic Center and let me tell you, after you look at all of the breweries that are going to be there, you won't want to miss it.
Roller Disco is Back in Rochester for a 2nd Year at New Location
Last year, for the first time ever, Roller Disco showed up in Rochester, Minnesota and it was a HUGE hit! Families, kids, and adults all showed up and enjoyed the roller rink set up in the Peace Plaza while the music was blasting and the disco ball was spinning. Well, Southeast Minnesota, get ready, because it is all happening again in a few weeks but with a new twist!
Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester. Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I...
Youth 1st’s Pigskin & Pork This Thursday & Friday in Owatonna
Let me get this straight; eat ribs, win a grill + Vikings stuff, and support children in southern Minnesota? Where do I sign up? The good news is that you don't have to sign up -- you just have to show up. This Thursday, October 7th and Friday, October 8th...
Shop ‘Til You Drop at this Week’s Rummage-O-Rama in Owatonna
The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are holding their annual Rummage-O-Rama this Friday and Saturday in Owatonna at the Izaak Walton Reding Building located at 1546 Southwest 58th Street (about 4 miles south of Hy-Vee on County Road 45, 1/2 mile west). Prepare to shop 'til you drop this...
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Faribault Fall Festival Another Success
Faribault Main Street announced the winners of the annual downtown Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off which was held Saturday, October 1, 2022. First place for the second consecutive year was Nancy Greer. Second place went to Crooked Pint #1 Angel Chili. Third place Mother and Son duo Jennifer and Ethan Wisdo.
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
New parking permit rules
The Rochester City Council had its first meeting of the month which included two hearings about parking in the Med City. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb has the latest on the council's meeting. Rochester City Council votes to remove residential parking permit requirements. The permits were required for areas near...
Owatonna Fire Dept. Planning Prescribed Burn for Monday
Don't be alarmed if you see smoke coming from the Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve in Owatonna Monday evening. On October 10, the Owatonna Fire Department will conduct a live-burn training session at Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, weather permitting. Starting at 5 pm, the Fire Department will burn the southern half of the nature reserve.
6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
Investigation: Mayo provides significantly less 'charity care' than others
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that right now, four in ten adults in the U.S. have some form of health care debt. Did you know that nonprofit hospitals are required to provide discounted care to patients who need it?. But an investigation from the Rochester Post Bulletin found that Rochester’s...
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
