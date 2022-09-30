Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Search and Rescue Efforts Underway in Florida After ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane
Search and rescue efforts are underway in Florida after a devastating Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday. There is "significant damage" along Florida's west coast and many homes in central parts of the state are still underwater, FEMA director Deanne Criswell told ABC's "This Week" Sunday. Search and rescue efforts...
NBC Los Angeles
Biden Promises Support for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Fiona Recovery as Florida Cleans Up After Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden vowed to support Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Fiona. The White House on Monday announced the allocation of $60 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for improvements that would help prevent hurricane damage. It's been two weeks since Hurricane Fiona ravaged Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, dumping...
