Ian's remnants soak the Northeast
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now causing flooding in the Northeast. Coastal flood warnings are in effect in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware until Tuesday night. The National Weather says people in those areas can expect up to six inches of water above ground level in low-lying areas, near shorelines and tidal waterways.
Biden plans to meet with DeSantis while surveying Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
President Joe Biden plans to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he visits the hurricane-ravaged state. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will get a briefing from DeSantis and other officials managing Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. While it's not uncommon for the president to meet...
You can really feel the chill in the air
A coastal system offshore is allowing low-level cloud cover and scattered rain showers to linger throughout the day. Over the past 3 days, between 1-2.50" of rain was measured across central Maryland. Since October 1st, 2.02" of rain was measured at the BWI Airport. The average amount of rain for the entire month of October at BWI is 3.94".
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
House of Ruth Maryland - Fill the House 2022
House of Ruth Maryland is proud to continue their partnership with WMAR-2 News for the "Fill The House" campaign. Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 19 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.
Governor Hogan announces new round of applications for funds to assist small businesses
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced a third application round of Opportunity Zone Microgrant Funding will open on Tuesday, October 4. The grants will allow eligible small businesses seeking to expand within designated Opportunity Zones to apply for micro grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. “Throughout my administration,...
