Ian's remnants soak the Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now causing flooding in the Northeast. Coastal flood warnings are in effect in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware until Tuesday night. The National Weather says people in those areas can expect up to six inches of water above ground level in low-lying areas, near shorelines and tidal waterways.
You can really feel the chill in the air

A coastal system offshore is allowing low-level cloud cover and scattered rain showers to linger throughout the day. Over the past 3 days, between 1-2.50" of rain was measured across central Maryland. Since October 1st, 2.02" of rain was measured at the BWI Airport. The average amount of rain for the entire month of October at BWI is 3.94".
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
House of Ruth Maryland - Fill the House 2022

House of Ruth Maryland is proud to continue their partnership with WMAR-2 News for the "Fill The House" campaign. Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 19 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.
MARYLAND STATE

