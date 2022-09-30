Read full article on original website
hyattsvillewire.com
WETA Highlights Three Route 1 Restaurants For Their ‘Signature’ Dishes
Three restaurants on the Route 1 corridor have been featured on the first season of WETA’s “Signature Dish” TV show this year. The locally produced show features host Seth Tillman visiting dining hot spots around the greater D.C. area to learn about their one “must-have” menu item.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore native ‘Mama Cass’ Elliot posthumously awarded star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Forty-eight years after her death, Baltimore native “Mama Cass” Elliot got a posthumous star Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony led by her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, and sister, Leah Kunkel. It happened, appropriately, on a “Monday, Monday.”. Elliot rose to fame as a...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
wskg.org
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
As a kid Harvey Matthews cut through the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery on River Road in Bethesda, Md., on his way to school, and remembers playing hide-and-seek there. “I know Moses. I lived across the street from it. Where did the bodies go?” asks Matthews. Originally, the cemetery was...
trazeetravel.com
Museum Of Illusions Opening Soon in Washington, D.C.
Museum of Illusions Washington D.C. opens its doors this fall in CityCenterDC, offering an original, educational and Instagram-able experience. The installations are currently in the final stages of construction to debut as part of the grand opening. Guests have the opportunity to interact with these hands-on experiences. The Museum of...
JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins
With the passing of Frank Watkins this month, RainbowPush lost one of the greatest of its heroes — and I lost a piece of my soul. The post JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins appeared first on The Washington Informer.
jcpatriot.com
Freshmen spend retreat at Baltimore Basilica
While the seniors were having their Unity Day, the members of the freshman class went to the Baltimore Basilica on September 21. Freshmen were divided into two main groups. Half of the class went to the Archdiocese of Baltimore while the remaining half went to the Basilica. At the Archdiocese...
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
Towerlight
‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event
This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
theblackandwhite.net
‘We work outside, love nature and work for God’: an inside look at the Germantown Dutch Market
This story was published in print during the 2021-22 school year. In preparation for the Saturday morning customer rush, shopkeeper Kate dips ripe apples into a deep bowl of golden caramel, and then carefully rolls them in chopped nuts or M&Ms, coating their sticky exteriors. After setting the candied apples aside on a piece of parchment paper, she admires the perfectly organized cases of fudge and chocolate-covered strawberries — some of the most in-demand items at Lapp’s Candies. Lapp’s is one of many family-owned shops at this one-of-a-kind market, where several other vendors — including King’s Barbeque, Beiler’s Doughnuts, Zook’s Cheese and Esh Produce — all crank out fresh food for eager customers visiting the shopping center on Wisteria Drive. Besides their tasty products, these shops all have something in common: They’re owned by Amish Dutch families.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
Quince Orchard coach overcomes stage IV cancer
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — In 24 years as the head coach of the Quince Orchard high school girls soccer team, Peg Keiller has never missed a game. “I think to this whole community she means a lot,” Quince Orchard junior midfielder Annie Faraone said. “If you hear Peg Keiller. You’re like – that […]
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
Washingtonian.com
The Wharf’s Phase Two Is Opening With Over 20 New Spots
After three years, construction of The Wharf’s phase two is coming to a close. The $3.6 billion development, which turned a previously low-key stretch of Southwest waterfront best known for its fish market into a coveted live-work-play destination, initially debuted in 2017. While portions of phase two are still undergoing construction, the area will officially open to the public with a celebration October 12.
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
Maryland Weather: Ian impact creating a gloomy, gray Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Ian is taking control, making an impact as he makes his way up the East Coast and through Maryland, creating quite gloomy and gray conditions for the state Saturday. Throughout the day there are chances for off and on showers, mostly light rainfall with the potential to become spotty downpours throughout the area. Flooding will be possible too.The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for parts of the state from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.The shoreline in Anne Arundel County could see tidal flooding in low-lying areas during this time.IDock Street, Compromise Street, and the...
