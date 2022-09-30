Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey
Nearly 100 animals from shelters are now in a safe space after their shelters were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Eighty-eight cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast were left unable to fully operate due to damage and staff shortages caused by Hurricane Ian.
NBC Miami
Biden Promises Support for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Fiona Recovery as Florida Cleans Up After Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden vowed to support Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Fiona. The White House on Monday announced the allocation of $60 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law for improvements that would help prevent hurricane damage. It's been two weeks since Hurricane Fiona ravaged Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, dumping...
Comments / 0