Read full article on original website
Related
humboldtsports.com
Four big games this week that will impact four league races
By Ray Hamill — Get ready for a crucial four games in four days that will have a big impact on four different league races. The action begins on Tuesday with key showdowns in Big 5 volleyball and H-DNL boys soccer and continues with a pivotal girls soccer game on Wednesday night and a top-of-the-table clash between the L4 frontrunners in football on Friday night.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022
Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
kymkemp.com
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
kymkemp.com
‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt
The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
Car Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into a Tree on Sprowel Creek Road Yesterday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
Los Angeles Times Looks at ‘How Legalization Went Wrong in California’
The Los Angeles Times recently published an article detailing some of the ways that California’s Proposition 64: The Adult Marijuana Use Act, which was passed in 2016, has “unleashed a litany of problems that have undermined the state-sanctioned market.”. The article, which quotes Emerald Triangle cultivators extensively, notes...
Comments / 0