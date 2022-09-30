Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
kalb.com
Burn ban issued for Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish is officially under a burn ban until further notice. The Rapides Parish Police Jury released the following statement:. “I, Craig Smith, President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, because of extremely dry conditions, respectfully requests the residents of Rapides Parish to refrain from any type of burning. This burn ban will be effective today, October 3, 2022, and remain in effect until further notice. Any further information that is required, please contact the Rapides Parish Police Jury at (318) 473-6660.”
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash
Louisiana Teen Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in an October 2 UTV Rollover Crash. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana State Police confirmed that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. Robert Lewis Walker II, 16, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Issues Arrest Warrants in Connection With Runaway Juvenile
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 14 year old runaway Kaylee Brittain of Evans. At approximately 3 pm yesterday afternoon the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office advised they had issued warrants in connection with her disappearance. The VPSO is now searching for 26...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/30/2022-10/04/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Michael Shawn Setliff, age 31, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery. Bond was set at $ 15,000.00. October 2, 2022. Daniel Scott Reed, age 29, of Pitkin, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-49 (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches. According to the LSP, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kalb.com
West Louisiana Forestry Festival coming to Leesville
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The West Louisiana Forestry Festival will be kicking off on Oct. 5, 2022. The festival will run through Oct. 9. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for students. Kids 5 and under as well as law enforcement, first responders, and active military as well as their families will be admitted for free.
kalb.com
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriffs Office Makes Arrests in Firearm Theft
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports arrests made in the burglary and theft of firearms from a residence on Boleyn Road in northeast Sabine Parish discovered on September 23, 2022 when a stolen vehicle was recovered. 18 year old Camron Lee Barmore of Pleasant Hill was arrested and...
kalb.com
RPSB details response to school threats amid parents’ concerns over Rapides High case
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day. The most recent threat to Rapides High follows a few weeks...
kjas.com
Newton County church burglaries under investigation
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a pair of recent church burglaries are under investigation. Burby said the first one was discovered on Saturday, September 24th at Word of Faith Christian Center on Highway 190, just west of Newton. In that case, Burby said a guitar was stolen.
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
L'Observateur
LECOMPTE MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON
RAPIDES PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Lecompte man for allegedly setting fire to an apartment unit that was feet away from a relative’s home. Izaih Lloyd, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Sept. 28 on one count...
kalb.com
Wondering why your electricity bill is so high?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Are you concerned about your utility bill, or wondering why your bills have been so high?. Tonight is the last of two power-hour listening sessions hosted by Logan Burke of the Alliance for Affordable Energy. The sessions allow residents to talk more about energy affordability and...
KPLC TV
DeRidder schools dismiss early due to water main break; boil advisory issued
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - All schools in the City of DeRidder dismissed at 1 p.m. today and a boil advisory has been issued due to a water main break in the city. DeRidder officials say water service throughout the city has been impacted after a contractor hit a water main on Emerson Street today, Oct. 4, 2022.
Comments / 0