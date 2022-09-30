ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Put Ice in Your Washing Machine (and Other Hurricane Preparedness Tips)

Hurricane season brings endless internet hacks and tips to get us ready for potential disasters. September is Disaster Preparedness Month, so what better time to mine the suggestions for gems?. Some preparedness advice is common sense: Stay alert to the news, stay away from windows and evacuate when told to...
ENVIRONMENT
Consumer Reports.org

How to Safely Set Up a Generator Fast

If a big storm knocks out your power and you haven’t had the opportunity to install a transfer switch—a device that enables the safe delivery of auxiliary power to your home’s circuits—you’ll need another way to connect a portable generator. When you do, you’d be wise to take precautions to ensure that the power source you introduce to bring your lights back on doesn’t end up endangering yourself or your home.
AMAZON

Comments / 0

Community Policy