Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
Boys soccer 11-2-1 after weekend wins
OROFINO —- After defeating Orofino and Grangeville on the road, Badger boys soccer is 11-2-1. The Badgers beat the Orofino Maniacs 2-0 and the Grangeville bulldogs 4-0. The Badgers are 8-2 in conference and are ranked second in the 3A District 1. Bonners Ferry plays Priest River away on...
bonnersferryherald.com
Kootenai River Complex Q&A
BONNERS FERRY — In order to answer questions the public may have about the Kootenai River Complex, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District Type 3 Team PIO and the Boundary County PIO have created this Question and Answer. Boundary County Public Information Officer Andrew O’Neel told the Herald that the...
Comments / 0