Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami and there's plenty of food and drinkBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Related
Click10.com
Deputies detain 2 men in connection to possible Lauderdale Lakes armed robbery
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Broward County surrounded a vehicle after stopping it following a possible armed robbery. Unmarked police vehicles were parked around a blue sedan just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. regarding a possible armed robbery that...
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
Click10.com
Rough arrest caught on camera in Broward County after man drives wrong way into complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges after police say his aggressiveness and resistance led to a rough arrest over the weekend. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Patrick Lovon McBride, 35, entered the Driftwood Apartments at 1809 NW 31st Ave. in Lauderhill through the wrong side Sunday and then side-swiped a Fort Lauderdale police officer’s car after the officer yelled out his window to McBride that he was entering the wrong way.
Click10.com
Woman stabbed from behind while riding bike in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a stabbing that injured a woman early Tuesday morning. The stabbing was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Police arrest driver who caused Hollywood crash, tried running away
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Broward County driver was arrested after going on a crash course, slamming into another car and narrowly missing a home. Authorities said the man ran a stop sign before hitting another car and then running from officers, even trying to hide in someone’s home.
NBC Miami
Deputy Shot While Serving Search Warrant at Home in West Palm Beach
A deputy with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office was shot while serving a search warrant Monday at a home in West Palm Beach. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place in the 5400 block of Eadie Place around 2:30 p.m., when deputies were assisting West Palm Beach Police. PBSO...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Being Stabbed While Riding Bicycle in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was stabbed while riding her bicycle on a Fort Lauderdale street, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 15th Terrace just after midnight in response to calls of a stabbing in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Police: Cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MIAMI – A 51-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious conduct charge after being accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while on a cruise over the weekend. Miami-Dade police arrested Ernest Richard Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, on Monday, after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami.
NBC Miami
Man and Woman Hurt, Apartments Shot Up in Separate Lauderhill Shootings
Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Lauderdale Sunday night that left a man and woman injured and multiple apartments damaged. The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Terrace. Lauderhill Police officials said a suspect wearing a black hoodie approached the building...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Suspect pours gasoline on Miami man’s car, sets it on fire
MIAMI – Home surveillance video captured a suspect pouring gasoline on a Miami man’s car and lighting it on fire Sunday morning, leaving the owner perplexed as to why his vehicle was targeted and calling the crime an “act of terrorism.”. This past February, Sylvio Cuarda said...
cw34.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lauderhill double shooting sends man, woman to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - A late-night double shooting in Lauderhill sent two people to the hospital. Police said that just after 11 p.m. officers were sent to 1851 NW 47th Avenue after receiving 911 calls of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man and woman has been shot. Both were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say the man and woman were standing outside of a home when two people came up and started shooting at them. Dressed in black and wearing hoodies, they then took off after the shots were fired. Police say shots were fired in the 2200 block of NW 59th Terrace earlier in the evening, but they don't think the shootings were related. No one was injured in the earlier shooting.
Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Miami-Dade cop accused of cocaine possession, firing gun in air after fight with wife
FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department has been relieved of duty and is under investigation after the officer allegedly fired his gun in the air following a domestic dispute with his wife at their home in Sunrise, authorities said.. A Broward County judge on Monday ordered Officer Thomas Cedre, 40, to post a $3,000 bond and said he could not have any guns or ammunition in his possession while out on bond. Miami-Dade police Cheif Freddy Ramirez said he is aware of Cedre's arrest. "The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is...
850wftl.com
Miami-Dade Police officer arrested after shooting while intoxicated
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested over the weekend after he discharged his weapon twice while he was allegedly under the influence. The incident occurred outside of the officer’s Sunrise home Saturday night, following an argument with his wife. Officials say Thomas De...
Stolen Yorkie Leads To Arrest For West Palm Beach Woman
43-year old Melissa Strong faces a charge of grand theft after allegedly putting the dog under her arm and running out of Star Pups.
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man facing serious charges, accused of attacking officer and using racial slur
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A licensed South Florida dentist is accused of using a racial slur while at the South Miami Police Department. That man was told not to come back, but he later returned with a gun. The assistant police chief told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos the...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man for DUI following fiery crash in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County have made an arrest following a fiery traffic crash that happened Saturday morning. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a crash near the 1100 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.
Comments / 2