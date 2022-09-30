ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase

By James Battaglia
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.

The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently $13.20.

Where does New York fall in the minimum wage increase of 2022?

New York residents can participate in a public comment period by writing to regulations@labor.ny.gov by December 11. The wage increase plan will either be accepted or denied in time for the change to take effect by December 31.

The Department of Labor says an average of 200,000 workers in each upstate county will benefit from the wage increase.

New York moves forward with $15 minimum wage despite labor shortage

“By raising the minimum wage incrementally, New York State is helping businesses adjust to the new rate, while giving low-wage workers the ability to better participate in our economy,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement issued Friday. “Continuing with the multi-year plan to raise the minimum wage is in line with market standards and ensures that no worker is left behind.”

The minimum wage in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County reached $15 per hour at the end of last year.

