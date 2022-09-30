Read full article on original website
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
WNEM
TV5 News Updates: Friday Morning, Sept. 30th
Garth is available for adoption through the Genesee County Humane Society. A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) TV 5 News...
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers sets grand opening date for new facility
SAGINAW, MI — The first patients will seek care at the new 30,000-square-foot Great Lakes Bay Health Centers facility in the Old Saginaw City district Friday, Oct. 28, officials said. The new location — at the site of the former John Moore Elementary School on Court Street — will...
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
'Defend Our Future' rally seeks to encourage Michigan youth to vote
Several elected officials and students rallied in Lansing today about issues impacting them. They say they want to see some changes and plan to make their wishes known at the ballot box.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
WNEM
Collectible sneaker store loses thousands in burglary
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -A store that sells high-value collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. “A lot of these items, they’re not cheap one, and two, they’re very difficult to get,” said owner of Kingdom Kicks Don Evans, Jr. $8,000 worth of merchandise was...
WNEM
Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
WNEM
Police investigating threat against Alma High School
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma Police Department is investigating a threat made against Alma High School. An anonymous tip regarding a threat of school violence at the school was made through OK2SAY on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said. The Alma Police Department worked with the school administration on the...
UpNorthLive.com
POLICE: Bridgeport resident arrested for allegedly robbing party store with BB gun
SAGINAW, Mich. — Police arrested a Bridgeport resident for allegedly robbing a Saginaw party store Wednesday with a BB gun. Allegedly, the 28-year-old male suspect entered Damore's Party Store on September 28, at around 1:30 a.m., and demanded money while displaying what was believed to be a real gun. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
