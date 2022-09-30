Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Mickey's Deli Just Brought Back Those Bigger-Than-a-Pizza Slices
October is the ultimate time for treats, but, for the most part, these autumn goodies are of the gooey variety, the sugar-topped, chocolate-drizzled, caramel-filled fantasies that festoon the candy aisles at our local stores. But there's another unusual and appetizing offering that has become locally known for its limited-time return...
NBC Los Angeles
LA to Sunset Renter Eviction Protections Adopted During the Pandemic
Renter eviction protections adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end next year after the move received approval from the Los Angeles City Council. Landlords can resume rent increases on rent-controlled aparments, starting in February 2024. Rent-controlled residences account for three-quarters of apartments in Los Angeles. The eviction...
NBC Los Angeles
What Drivers Should Know About the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Project
Lanes and ramps will be closed weeknights on the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles due to construction of a wildlife bridge billed as the largest of its kind in the country. The closures in the Agoura Hills area near Liberty Canyon Road will be at night, Monday through Friday,...
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Attacked From Behind With Fire Extinguisher on West LA Sidewalk
A woman was hospitalized after she was struck in the back of the head by a fire extinguisher Sunday on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles. Security camera video from a nearby bar is part of the police investigation into the attack in the 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. The victim's boyfriend told NBCLA a man on a scooter shouted at her before throwing the red fire extinguisher at the back of her head.
NBC Los Angeles
CHP Chases Black BMW Through the San Gabriel Valley
The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver in a BMW from the Bellflower area all the way to Long Beach early Tuesday morning, eventually arresting two suspects after they crashed into a big rig and tried to flee on foot. The driver was wanted for a possible residential burglary in...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says
A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible. By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section did not know what charges the duo might be facing, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested After Holing Up Inside La Puente Building for Over 12 Hours
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, after holing up inside a building in La Puente for over 12 hours on Sunday. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath...
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD Says Officer's Training Death Was Accidental
The death of a young officer following a training exercise was accidental, and investigators found no evidence negligence or wrongdoing led to the officer’s catastrophic injury, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday. Officer Houston Tipping died a week after he and another trainee officer fell to the floor...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Ex-Girlfriend's Partner, Kidnapping Son
A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's partner in Long Beach and kidnapping his 5-year-old son. Long Beach Police Department officers responded at about 10:25 a.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Andy Street on reports of the shooting and found 28-year-old Ocasis Ku inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Deputy Won't Face Charges for Shooting Man in the Back in Willowbrook
There will be no charges filed against the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who, two years ago, fatally shot a man in the back in Willowbrook. Fred Williams III was pursued, shot and killed by a deputy in October of 2020. After meeting with the District Attorney's office on Monday, Williams's father said he's not surprised the deputy won't be prosecuted.
