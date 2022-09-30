Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power.

Live Updates on Ian | Full Forecast | Interactive Radar | Power Outages | Closings and Postponements | Download Our Weather App

The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks.

Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage.

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Thousands of Santee Cooper customers were without power Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached and made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.