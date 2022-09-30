ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Santee Cooper crews begin work to restore power

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper crews are beginning work Friday afternoon to restore power.

The power company said winds have subsided enough for workers to use the bucket trucks.

Santee Cooper crews are in the area of 52nd Avenue and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach to repair some damage.

Thousands of Santee Cooper customers were without power Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached and made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.

