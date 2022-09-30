ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
Gizmodo

Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout

Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Daniel Santos rallies, knocks out John Castaneda with knee

In what was setting up to be an early lock for Fight of the Night at UFC Fight Night 211, Daniel Santos ended the bout in devastating fashion. It wasn’t an easy win for Santos (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but it’s one he is proud of. John Castaneda put Santos in trouble early with sharp strikes on the feet, and heavy ground and pound. The action was so much in favor of Castaneda (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), the referee began to step in closer to monitor the action.
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Join 411’s Live UFC on ESPN+ 69 Coverage

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Mackenzie Dern (115.5 lbs.) vs. #6 Yan Xiaonan (115.5 lbs.) Randy Brown (170.5 lbs.) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (170 lbs.) Maxim Grishin (205.5 lbs.) vs. Philipe Lins (205.5 lbs.) Raoni Barcelos (135.5 lbs.) vs. Trevin Jones (135 lbs.) Don Shainis (146 lbs.) vs. #12...
