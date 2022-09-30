ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Science Focus

Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Samsung Electronics#Teardown#Xiaomi Mi Tv Stick#Amazon Prime#The Mi Tv Stick
TechRadar

Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone

This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Xiaomi’s next flagship phone is coming on October 4

Outside the US, the Xiaomi 12 series are among the best Android phones you can buy, but their limited availability is a big issue. Despite being an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was a solid flagship phone. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, with its massive 50MP 1-inch Leica camera, set new standards in the imaging department, but it is only available in China. Xiaomi is now gearing up to announce its next premium smartphone lineup with a focus on camera performance: the Xiaomi 12T series. And unlike its recent flagships, the 12T series will launch globally instead of being limited to China.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Exciting smartphones launched in September 2022

September was a very active year in terms of smartphone launches. Fuelled by the festive season and the big sale from Flipkart and Amazon, we saw many significant; launches from Apple, Realme, Poco, Redmi, Vivo and more. Phones from various price points were launched in September, we saw some flagships as well as many budget phones.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Motorola Moto G82 review

A phone that slightly undercuts most of its rivals on cost yet still includes a punchy OLED display and stereo speakers – but it isn’t top of the class for camera quality or gaming performance. Two-minute review. The Moto G82 is part of a venerable family. For years,...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Quest 3 leaks, Lenovo surprises, AR upgrade for Google Maps

Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. Our weekly recap: Quest Pro leaked nearly utterly earlier than launch, and issues appear to be going the identical approach for Quest 3. Lenovo returns to VR(X) and Google expands AR options in Maps.
ELECTRONICS

