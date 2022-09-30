Read full article on original website
Science Focus
Best cheap smart TVs to save money in 2022
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Find the right, affordable smart TV for all-inclusive entertainment on a budget. With the plethora of smart TVs available, it's natural to assume that there are many affordable, yet good-quality, options out there. A smart TV is a great way to combine all of your entertainment into one device, where streaming apps and connectivity are all built into the TV.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
Samsung's 98-inch QN100B TV promises a crazy peak brightness figure
Samsung's monster TV promises to be so bright you're going to need sunglasses...
TechRadar
Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone
This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
TechRadar
A cheap tablet with a massive screen but some big flaws – Honor Pad 8 review
The Honor Pad 8 is a good tablet for specific tasks, like streaming movies or TV or processing work documents. It’s not so good if you need more power though, as it struggles with gaming and its software doesn’t lend itself to quick multitasking. Pros. +. Large screen.
Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales
We're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday QLED TV deals in one place
Xiaomi’s next flagship phone is coming on October 4
Outside the US, the Xiaomi 12 series are among the best Android phones you can buy, but their limited availability is a big issue. Despite being an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was a solid flagship phone. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, with its massive 50MP 1-inch Leica camera, set new standards in the imaging department, but it is only available in China. Xiaomi is now gearing up to announce its next premium smartphone lineup with a focus on camera performance: the Xiaomi 12T series. And unlike its recent flagships, the 12T series will launch globally instead of being limited to China.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're putting together some early predictions as to how this year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals might look.
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
TechRadar
Exciting smartphones launched in September 2022
September was a very active year in terms of smartphone launches. Fuelled by the festive season and the big sale from Flipkart and Amazon, we saw many significant; launches from Apple, Realme, Poco, Redmi, Vivo and more. Phones from various price points were launched in September, we saw some flagships as well as many budget phones.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 preorder gifts could include the Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro
If you're looking for reasons to buy the Google Pixel 7 or the Google Pixel 7 Pro when they're launched next week, consider this: you might get a free Google Pixel Watch or some Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds with your preorder. That's according to tipster Roland Quandt (opens in...
The Vivo X Fold gets a mid-year refresh to take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Vivo has launched its new X Fold+ with a new Snapdragon chip, larger battery, and faster wired charging. The phone is currently available in China.
TechRadar
A surprise new iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 rival – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review
- Zoom camera could zoom further. If, at the beginning of 2022, we’d told you that one of the best premium phones of the year was to be made by Motorola of all brands, you probably wouldn’t have believed us – after all, the mobile stalwart is best known for making reliable cheap phones and the odd mid-ranger now and then.
CNET
Best TVs to Give for the Holidays 2022
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. The holidays are fast approaching and if you're considering giving that special someone a TV, it's best to plan early. The prices for TVs typically begin falling in the fall leading up to Black Friday, and you can take advantage of TV deals and discounts for the rest of the year. The tough part is figuring out which TV to give that lucky recipient (or, let's face it, yourself), but we can help. Our picks for the best TV of 2022, based on hands-on comparison tests in our lab, can help you find the perfect set to give or get this holiday season.
TechRadar
Motorola Moto G82 review
A phone that slightly undercuts most of its rivals on cost yet still includes a punchy OLED display and stereo speakers – but it isn’t top of the class for camera quality or gaming performance. Two-minute review. The Moto G82 is part of a venerable family. For years,...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
daystech.org
Quest 3 leaks, Lenovo surprises, AR upgrade for Google Maps
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. Our weekly recap: Quest Pro leaked nearly utterly earlier than launch, and issues appear to be going the identical approach for Quest 3. Lenovo returns to VR(X) and Google expands AR options in Maps.
