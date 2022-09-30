ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
MiddleEasy

Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout

Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
