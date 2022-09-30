Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO