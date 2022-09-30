Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
18 Things to do in October in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s strawweight bout in the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Yan odds, with expert picks and predictions.
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
Mackenzie Dern disappointed with her jiu-jitsu in UFC Fight Night 211 loss: 'I should be finishing'
Mackenzie Dern’s return to the cage didn’t go as planned. The UFC women’s strawweight contender suffered a loss in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas when she came up short in a majority decision against China’s Yan Xiaonan. But...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyoto Machida Could Be Heading Back To The UFC For Brazil Bout
Former UFC champion Lyoto Machida could be in for a homecoming. It has been four years since Lyoto Machida last set foot in the UFC Octagon. As a former light heavyweight champion for the organization, Machida spent many years fighting for the UFC. He came to the promotion back in 2007 and had 24 fights during his time there. Machida decide to leave in a surprising move in 2018 and joined Bellator.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Jeremy Kennedy def. Aaron Pico at Bellator 286: Best photos
Check out these photos highlighting Jeremy Kennedy’s injury TKO win over Aaron Pico at Bellator 286 from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. (Photos courtesy of Bellator MMA)
Bellator 286 results: Juan Archuleta's takedowns key in decision over Enrique Barzola
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Juan Archuleta put his wrestling to good use in his victory over Enrique Barzola at Bellator 286. Archuleta (26-4 MMA, 8-3 BMMA) got at least one takedown on Barzola (18-7-2 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) in each round on Saturday, and as a result, got the unanimous decision nod by scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27 at Long Beach Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Bellator 286 results, highlights: Patricio Pitbull outpoints Adam Borics to retain featherweight title
Patricio Pitbull lived up to his status as the most decorated champion in Bellator history. Pitbull made good on the first title defense of his third reign as featherweight champion against Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Saturday night. Pitbull was one step ahead of Borics for almost the entirety...
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker: Aaron Pico dislocated shoulder, wants rematch with Jeremy Kennedy after Bellator 286
Bellator President Scott Coker said Aaron Pico avoided a broken bone on Saturday at Bellator 286 and wants a rematch with Jeremy Kennedy after a dislocated shoulder ended his night. Coker confirmed Pico’s shoulder injury at the post-event press conference for the Showtime-televised event at Long Beach Arena and welcomed...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
Comments / 0