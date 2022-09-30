Read full article on original website
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
National Cinnamon Roll Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is National Cinnamon Roll Day. Cinnaholic’s in Statesboro gave WTOC a behind the scenes look.
SCCPSS celebrating Ga. Pre-K week, start of Little Acorn Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, Georgia is celebrating the youngest learners in our schools - the Pre-K students. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is bringing in some extra readers to the 4K classrooms this week. Monday WTOC’s Sam Bauman was a guest reader. The Georgia Pre-K program started...
INTERVIEW: Marge Helgenberger
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero interviews Marge Helgenberger from CSI: Vegas. You can watch CSI: Vegas, Thursday’s at 10 p.m. right here on WTOC.
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city was prepared for Ian, will help those impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah was spared from serious impacts from Ian last week, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s grateful the city was equipped for the storm. Better safe than sorry is the point Mayor Van Johnson wanted to drive home as he says Savannah was well prepared for if Ian did hit our area. Because Ian took another path, the Mayor says Savannah is a blessed city.
Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday destroying homes, flooding the streets, and killing at least 70 people. People around the country including right here in Savannah are pitching in to help those caught in the disaster zone. All last week, the Savannah Salvation Army...
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving. State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah. This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be...
Reading books with elementary students
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we know, reading is one of the most important parts of a child’s education. It’s something I do every day here at work, but today I got to step out of the office and read for a different audience over at West Chatham Elementary.
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
Prices could increase at this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While final preparations are underway organizers say that rising costs due to inflation could impact the menu prices you see at this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood festival. From gas to groceries and now seafood. “The cost from last year to this year has gone up...
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Annual Attic Sale sees big turnout despite Ian
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The initial threat of Hurricane Ian on Bulloch County had one huge charity event adapting through the week. Organizers of Statesboro’s huge annual sale say they’re calling this weekend a great success, despite all the challenges that popped up days in advance. More than...
Savannah Garden Tours benefitting One Love Animal Rescue this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for some gardening tips, inspiration, or just want a peek at what others are growing in their backyard, a tour is coming up this weekend to give you a taste of it all. Savannah Garden Tours showcases Savannah area gardens in the...
Tips for picking the right produce
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall is here and it’s a great time for food. Many veggies and fruits, like apples, are in season. And if you’re like me, you may have some trouble knowing the difference between what’s good produce and what isn’t. Our Jake Wallace...
Savannah Police releases data from school zone cameras
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police releasing data on a new program aimed at increasing safety for those driving through school zones and stopping speeders. Police placed cameras at 10 different school zones throughout the city. They then conducted a study during school hours for a five-day period to see...
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
