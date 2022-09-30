Read full article on original website
Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Alleged Domestic Dispute in Rome
Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist during an alleged domestic dispute in Remsen that resulted in the arrest of an Oneida County man. According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies, members of the New York State Police, and New York State Forest Rangers were called to a home in Remsen on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for a report of a domestic incident in progress.
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD give man DWI for driving wrong way on Route 840
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Clinton man has been arrested on DWI charges after allegedly driving down State Route 840 on October 1st in the wrong direction. Around 1:50 am on Saturday, a patrol officer observed a vehicle on the westbound...
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV
Man involved in Utica barbershop murder case arrested following domestic dispute in Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – A man who was sentenced in April for his involvement in a murder at a Utica barbershop in 2021 was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Remsen. Christian Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the murder of Lemeke Pittman and was sentenced...
Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
WKTV
Clinton man charged with DWI
A Clinton man was charged with DWI after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840. A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down State Route 840.
Cicero woman, accused of killing friend in fiery DUI crash, jailed after checking herself into rehab
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
Help Needed Finding Man with Medical Issues, Last Seen in Rome, NY on October 2, 2022
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing man. Oneida County Rob Maciol says that 87-year-old Donald J. Majka has been missing for several days. Sheriff Maciol says, "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donald due to medical issues." A family member last saw Mr. Majka...
cnycentral.com
Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire
New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
Norwich woman pleads guilty to felony weapon charge
Today, in Broome County Court, Jordann Maroney, 30 of Norwich, pled guilty to Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a felony.
Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed
(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
cnycentral.com
Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
Syracuse police identify Carbon Street homicide victim: 25-year-old Syracuse man
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday night as 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson. Hudson, of Syracuse, was shot in the head while driving a Jeep on Carbon Street, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Hudson tried to drive away after he was shot, but instead crashed into a home at 211 Carbon St., Malinowski said.
WKTV
Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe
An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday. The sheriff’s...
cnycentral.com
Update: Police release name of victim shot in the head Sunday night
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have released the name of the 25 year old victim who was shot in the head on Carbon Street Sunday night. Isaiah Hudson of Syracuse, was sitting in a vehicle in the area when he was shot, police said. After the shooting, Hudson tried...
Syracuse man wanted by police found with handgun at Skyline Apartments, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with possessing a handgun at Skyline Apartments, police said. Two officers were patrolling the apartment building at 753 James St. on Sept. 24 when they saw Will D. Diaz, 22, in the parking lot, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Monday.
