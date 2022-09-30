ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBX 950

Man Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment After Alleged Domestic Dispute in Rome

Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist during an alleged domestic dispute in Remsen that resulted in the arrest of an Oneida County man. According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies, members of the New York State Police, and New York State Forest Rangers were called to a home in Remsen on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for a report of a domestic incident in progress.
REMSEN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD give man DWI for driving wrong way on Route 840

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Clinton man has been arrested on DWI charges after allegedly driving down State Route 840 on October 1st in the wrong direction. Around 1:50 am on Saturday, a patrol officer observed a vehicle on the westbound...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
News 8 WROC

Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
VERONA, NY
WKTV

flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
FORT DRUM, NY
cnycentral.com

Cicero man jailed in Oswego County after NY State Police say he set a gas station on fire

New York — A 32-year-old Cicero man, accused in a long list of crimes, is now being held in Oswego County jail. State Police say Kevin Somers allegedly started a fire in an abandoned gas station in the Town of West Monroe Thursday night, and is accused to intentionally starting a fire inside the building to stay warm. This drew a large response from law enforcement and firefighters. The building could not be saved afterwards.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police Officer discrimination lawsuit case dismissed

(WSYR-TV) — A federal lawsuit filed by one of the most well-known officers on the Syracuse police force, against his own department, has been dismissed by a judge on September 30. Officer Brandon Hanks had accused his employer of racial discrimination seeking damages and reform, also claiming he faced retaliation. Hanks had filed paperwork last […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Judge dismisses Officer Hanks' lawsuit alleging racism in Syracuse Police Department

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A U.S. District Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks against the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse Police Department, its past Chief Kenton Buckner, and many high-ranking members of the department as well as rank and file officers. The lawsuit filed by Hanks alleged racist motivations of many SPD superiors and others in the department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Elderly man reported missing in Rome found safe

An elderly man who was reported missing in Rome on Monday was located the following morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The family of 87-year-old Donald Majka had last seen him on Sunday evening and called authorities when they couldn’t locate him on Monday. The sheriff’s...
ROME, NY

