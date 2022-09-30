Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist during an alleged domestic dispute in Remsen that resulted in the arrest of an Oneida County man. According to a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, sheriff's deputies, members of the New York State Police, and New York State Forest Rangers were called to a home in Remsen on Sunday, October 2, 2022 for a report of a domestic incident in progress.

REMSEN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO