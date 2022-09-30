ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in west Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Bowling Green, OH
Football
City
Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Rain & wind from Ian coming our way

CLEVELAND — Clouds from former Hurricane Ian have spread northward across Ohio for tonight. That will hold our temperatures up a bit with lows between about 47 and 52 degrees. Ian will weaken substantially across the Appalachians on Saturday. But we will see gusty winds during the day up...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Akron Zips#College Football#American Football#The Bowling Green Falcons#Mid American#The Liberty Flames#Qb Dj Irons#Wr Tyrone Broden#Te Harold Fannin Jr
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy