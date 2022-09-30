ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Autoweek.com

Larry Mann Holds Sobering Place in NASCAR History

NASCAR is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. There will be special events and anniversary displays at race tracks, and, perhaps most importantly, there will be a much-anticipated racing return to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, one of the sport’s bedrock tracks. You perhaps already have gotten a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
WBTV

Student attacked by five other juveniles at Statesville Senior High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fight that took place at Statesville Senior High School on Monday. Police say the fight involved five juvenile students who assaulted another student. The victim was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C., and was later released.
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022

NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
caldwelljournal.com

Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected for Caldwell County

LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — Caldwell County Emergency Services asks all Caldwell County citizens to prepare for heavy rain and high winds beginning on Friday. First responders are preparing for the storm and asking citizens to remember the following:. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways....
James Madison
Raleigh News & Observer

Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says

A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
wataugaonline.com

150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
Go Blue Ridge

Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays

Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
WCNC

Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
