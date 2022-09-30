Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Larry Mann Holds Sobering Place in NASCAR History
NASCAR is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. There will be special events and anniversary displays at race tracks, and, perhaps most importantly, there will be a much-anticipated racing return to North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, one of the sport’s bedrock tracks. You perhaps already have gotten a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
WBTV
Student attacked by five other juveniles at Statesville Senior High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fight that took place at Statesville Senior High School on Monday. Police say the fight involved five juvenile students who assaulted another student. The victim was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C., and was later released.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
caldwelljournal.com
Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected for Caldwell County
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — Caldwell County Emergency Services asks all Caldwell County citizens to prepare for heavy rain and high winds beginning on Friday. First responders are preparing for the storm and asking citizens to remember the following:. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways....
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
wataugaonline.com
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager from McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Noah Reid Allen, a 16-year-old who ran away overnight. Deputies said Allen was last seen at SUWS of the Carolinas at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Deputies described Allen as 5...
Go Blue Ridge
Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
WBTV
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. The property,...
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
