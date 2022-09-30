ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
High School Soccer PRO

Ashland, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Paul G. Blazer High School soccer team will have a game with Boyd County High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ASHLAND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Football
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Live Stream#Cbs Sports#American Football#Gardner Webb 0 2#Espn#Cbs Sports App Series
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Roane County bridge closed for replacement

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated

ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
WSAZ

Box truck crashes into home

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy