Ashland, October 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Paul G. Blazer High School soccer team will have a game with Boyd County High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Man arrested for robbing a West Virginia Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville, West Virginia and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in […]
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
WOWK
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
wchstv.com
New Johnson Central High School will have a storm shelter inside the building
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — There's a new high school in the works in Paintsville, Kentucky, that will also include a storm shelter inside the building. Plans are to replace the 54-year old Johnson Central High School with a state-of-the-art facility that meets today's challenges -- not only academically but with mother nature.
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC staff recommends PSC force Frontier to address outages, customer complaints
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The staff of the West Virginia Public Service Commission has recommended the agency compel Frontier Communications to come up with an action plan to address statewide extended outages and an increased number of customer complaints. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told Eyewitness News on...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
WSAZ
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
Roane County bridge closed for replacement
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways says a bridge on Thorofare Road needs replaced. The DOH’s bridge safety inspection program says during an annual inspection, workers determined Osborne Mills Bridge on Roane County Road 29/13, or Thoroughfare Road, near milepost .43 needs replaced. The bridge was closed Monday, Oct. 3, […]
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
Williamson Daily News
State funds awarded to former Braidy mill project returned; land donated
ASHLAND — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has secured the return of $15 million in state funds awarded by former Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration for a proposed billion-dollar aluminum mill that never materialized. Meanwhile, the land planned for development in Boyd and Greenup counties will be donated back to...
WSAZ
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Logan County was killed Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee, police there said. Witnesses told the Bristol Police Department that, around 9:20 a.m. Friday, the driver of a vehicle headed north on Volunteer Parkway hit Renata Hapney, who was 50.
WSAZ
Box truck crashes into home
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A box truck crashed Friday afternoon into a home in Goldtown, Jackson County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along Haven Lane. The county sheriff also confirmed the box truck had crashed into the house. While others details are unavailable, including...
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
