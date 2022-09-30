26-Year-Old Charged With Daylight Armed Robbery in Busy Downtown Boston: DA

Authorities say a 26-year-old Boston man robbed a man at gunpoint in one of the busiest parts of the city last week during rush hour.

Alex Philogene, of Dorchester, was charged with armed robbery and a judge on Friday, Sept. 30, ordered him held on a $25,000 bond, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Philogene was out on bail for an unrelated charge of assaulting a correctional officer, the prosecutor said. The court revoked that bond.

Police said Philogene approached a man just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the corner of Washington and Winter streets in Downtown Crossing. Philogene had a gun and demanded the man had over his bag, which was full of cash, tattoo equipment, clothing, and various prescription medicines, officials said.

Police arrested Philogene on Tremont Street after they recognized him from security camera footage, and the victim later picked him out of a photo line-up, authorities said. Officers found a knife on him, but it's unclear if they recovered a handgun.

“This armed robbery occurred in broad daylight at one of the busiest areas of the city," Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said. "But no matter where it occurred, it’s the type of brazen crime that impacts not just the immediate victim, but the entire community."