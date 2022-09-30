HS boys’ hoops: SW’s Joe Coscia steps down as SIHSL president; MSIT’s Charlie Donohue voted in

Petrides was shut out for the second straight week as it dropped an 18-0 PSAL B Conference decision to Frederick Douglass on Sunday at home in rainy conditions. The Panthers, who trailed 8-0 at the half, fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league. They lost 46-0 to Philip A Randolph last week.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO