HS boys’ hoops: SW’s Joe Coscia steps down as SIHSL president; MSIT’s Charlie Donohue voted in

HS football rankings (Week 5): Big wins, losses cause movement in rankings
Things are getting interesting in SILive.com’s and the Advance’s latest rankings -- which were released today. One team (Tottenville) is hanging on for dear life after the Week 5 games, while St. Joseph by-the-Sea is knocking on the door of the rankings.
Curtis naming its athletic complex after former Warrior head coach, who was Island’s first Black HS football mentor
The late Charlie Williams, Staten Island’s first high school football Black head coach, will finally get his due this weekend when the Warriors’ athletic complex will be named in his honor. The naming ceremony will take place Friday at 6 p.m., prior to Curtis’ 7 p.m. PSAL A...
HS football: Petrides drops 18-0 decision to Frederick Douglass
Petrides was shut out for the second straight week as it dropped an 18-0 PSAL B Conference decision to Frederick Douglass on Sunday at home in rainy conditions. The Panthers, who trailed 8-0 at the half, fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league. They lost 46-0 to Philip A Randolph last week.
Local Sports: Bedford's Smith earns trip to state golf finals
LIVONIA – Bedford’s Elaina Smith is headed to state and her team nearly joined her. Smith shot a 94 Tuesday in the Division 1 Girls Golf Regional at Whispering Willows Golf Course, then won a playoff on the second hole to earn a trip to the state finals on Oct. 14-15 in Battle...
Head shots 8: Another 33 Staten Island football players of yesteryear are prominently featured
Another week, another look at a large portion of former Staten Island student-athletes through the Advance/SILive.com’s “head shot” series. It’s October now, but we’re still in the heart of football season and, hence, our gridders are still being featured.
