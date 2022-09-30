ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Fentanyl, Loaded Gun, Cash Found On CT Man Caught Driving Without License In MA: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Several illegal substances were found on a Connecticut man while he was arrested for driving without a license in Massachusetts earlier this month, authorities said.

Marcus Riggins, of East Hartford, was stopped while speeding on Route 84 west in Sturbridge around 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to Massachusetts State Police. The trooper that stopped Riggins also noticed that Riggins was driving without a driver's license and arrested him, police said.

During a pat search, the trooper found several wax folds containing fentanyl. A search of Riggins' car also revealed other drugs, cash and a loaded .25 caliber pistol, which Riggins is not licensed to carry, according to police.

In total, the trooper uncovered 1,428 wax folds containing about 29 grams of suspected fentanyl and about three grams of suspected crack cocaine

Riggins was later taken to the Sturbridge Barracks for booking and was placed under a $15,000 bail, police said. He is facing several charges including illegal possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Oklahoma man had high-capacity magazine, machete in truck after leaving scene of Plainville car crash: police

PLAINVILLE – An Oklahoma man was found with a high-capacity magazine and a machete in his pickup truck after police said he caused a three-car crash in Plainville last week. Brandon Baker, 43, was found running in a wooded area that runs along the Pequabuck River following the crash, which was reported on Wednesday, around 12:42 p.m., in the area of Unionville Avenue and Dickman Road, according to police.
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee

A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Sturbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Sturbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
Daily Voice

9 Teens Charged After Large Fight In Stamford

Nine teens have been issued summonses in connection with a large fight on a city street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford on Wednesday, Sept. 28 around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets. According to Capt. Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police, the...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Former Northeastern Employee Charged With Fabricating Explosive Package Incident

A former employee has been arrested and charged in connection with fabricating an explosion package incident at Northeastern University last month, authorities said. Jason Duhaime was arrested at his home in San Antonio, TX for lying to prosecutors in connection with the incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, FBI Boston and US Attorney Rachael Rollins report. Duhaime was recently hired to work at the university as a new technology manager of the Immersive Media Lab, according to his Northeastern biography.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Driving#The Sturbridge Barracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop

Police are investigating a shooting at a Long Island auto body shop that left a man dead. The incident took place in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road. According to Suffolk County Police, a 911 caller reported an injured man...
DEER PARK, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed in South Windsor Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Windsor last week. Investigators said 24-year-old Nathan Dallas Eberly, of Simsbury, was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Friday. The collision happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID 24-Year-Old Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In CT

Police identified a 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut.The crash happened in the Hartford County town of South Windsor at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the South Windsor Police Department report…
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
373K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy