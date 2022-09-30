Fentanyl, Loaded Gun, Cash Found On CT Man Caught Driving Without License In MA: Police

Several illegal substances were found on a Connecticut man while he was arrested for driving without a license in Massachusetts earlier this month, authorities said.

Marcus Riggins, of East Hartford, was stopped while speeding on Route 84 west in Sturbridge around 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to Massachusetts State Police. The trooper that stopped Riggins also noticed that Riggins was driving without a driver's license and arrested him, police said.

During a pat search, the trooper found several wax folds containing fentanyl. A search of Riggins' car also revealed other drugs, cash and a loaded .25 caliber pistol, which Riggins is not licensed to carry, according to police.

In total, the trooper uncovered 1,428 wax folds containing about 29 grams of suspected fentanyl and about three grams of suspected crack cocaine

Riggins was later taken to the Sturbridge Barracks for booking and was placed under a $15,000 bail, police said. He is facing several charges including illegal possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.