CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the store, they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO