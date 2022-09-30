Read full article on original website
Gaston County Mugshots October 1st
The Gaston County mugshots for Friday, October 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
78-year-old kills woman he wrongly thought was part of his sex-abuse trial, NC cops say
A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot after a man mistook her for someone else, authorities in North Carolina say. Quintia Miller was staying at Rowan Point Apartments in Mocksville when she was killed Monday, Oct. 3, according to a new release posted Facebook from Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Harold...
Iredell County Superior Court Report (October 3)
The following cases were heard during recent terms of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Chris Scott was tried and convicted by a jury of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 8-19 months suspended. ♦ Donny Wilder pleaded no contest to Obtaining Property by...
NC community mourns young mom murdered in case of mistaken identity
People cried, embraced and said prayers as they held a vigil for a 26-year-old mother killed in a case of mistaken identity.
Woman shot to death in case of mistaken identity, Davie County sheriff says
MOCKSVILLE — A man is charged with first degree murder after police allege he shot and killed a woman at Rowan Pointe Apartments on Monday, mistaking her for someone involved in a court case against him. Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said that Quintia Miller, 26, was staying with...
North Carolina deputies shoot and kill suspect holding family member hostage: Sheriff
A man was shot and killed by deputies while holding a family member hostage early Saturday morning at a Catawba County home, the sheriff's office said.
Mocksville: Man charged with murder in death of woman at Rowan Pointe Apartments
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A man will be charged with murder in the death of a 26-year-old woman. The Davie County Sheriff’s Office said Harold Reid Jr., 78, will be charged with murder after they said he shot a woman to death Monday at Rowan Pointe Apartments in Mocksville.
Man stabs 5 at NC birthday party, including 2 women, deputies say
At the scene, deputies found three victims with multiple stab wounds "ranging in the area of the chest, neck and/or upper extremities."
‘When you have money, you just have different problems’: The Loomis Fargo heist, 25 years later
CHARLOTTE — If you didn’t live in the Charlotte area 25 years ago, you might not believe it. But if you did, you’ll never forget it. Tuesday marks 25 years since a group of buddies pulled off the third-largest money grab in U.S. history -- the Loomis Fargo heist.
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
2 shot, 1 dead after dispute at Pilot Travel Center off I-85, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the store, they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Missing woman found; man arrested
A Mocksville man was arrested last week, nearly two weeks after he is suspected of brandishing a long gun while chasing a woman who was later listed as missing. It all happened on the property of the former Weathered Rock General Store at 3311 US 601 N., Mocksville, reported Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
5 injured after stabbing at Surry County birthday party
DOBSON, N.C. — A man is facing charges for stabbing multiple people at a birthday party Sunday. The Surry County sheriff's office said the stabbing happened on Old Wagon Trail in Dobson around 12:42 a.m. Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, was arrested in Wilkes County. Police found three people at...
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man charged after a drag racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy will spend the next 19-24 years in prison. Donnie Cobb pleaded guilty in court Monday and was sentenced to 238 to 298 months served in prison. The crash happened in June...
Gaston County Mugshots September 29th
The Gaston County mugshots for Thursday, September 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Man stabbed in High Point, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in High Point on Monday, according to the High Point Police Department. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. This is a developing story.
Man found dead in upside down Jeep partially submerged in North Carolina creek
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory man was found dead inside of a Jeep that had overturned and was partially submerged in a creek in Catawba County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the Jeep was spotted in a creek in the area of 24th Street Place […]
1 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from […]
Armed robbery of 4 Wake Forest students, suspects at-large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four Wake Forest University students were the victims of a robbery early Sunday morning, according to a Wake Alert. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the robbery occurred at Long Drive and Tucker Forest Trail at 2:22 a.m. Investigators say that one of the suspects had a gun and an additional […]
