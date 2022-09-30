ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WBTV

Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
CONOVER, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Superior Court Report (October 3)

The following cases were heard during recent terms of Iredell County Superior Court:. ♦ Chris Scott was tried and convicted by a jury of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 8-19 months suspended. ♦ Donny Wilder pleaded no contest to Obtaining Property by...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 shot, 1 dead after dispute at Pilot Travel Center off I-85, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the store, they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

Missing woman found; man arrested

A Mocksville man was arrested last week, nearly two weeks after he is suspected of brandishing a long gun while chasing a woman who was later listed as missing. It all happened on the property of the former Weathered Rock General Store at 3311 US 601 N., Mocksville, reported Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man stabbed in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in High Point on Monday, according to the High Point Police Department. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. This is a developing story.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 5200 block of Pineview Drive after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man suffering from […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery of 4 Wake Forest students, suspects at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four Wake Forest University students were the victims of a robbery early Sunday morning, according to a Wake Alert. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the robbery occurred at Long Drive and Tucker Forest Trail at 2:22 a.m. Investigators say that one of the suspects had a gun and an additional […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

