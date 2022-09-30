ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints make a stylistic misstep with their Week 4 uniform combo

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a1TA_0iH73u9000

Oh no. Sheesh. Let’s start with the good news: the New Orleans Saints are wearing their fan-favorite “Color Rush” alternate jerseys in Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings. And now the bad news: the Saints are also debuting their new black helmets in this game, making for an unappealing mismatch between the black lids and white-and-gold uniforms. While they’ll kick off from London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this counts as a nominal Saints home game.

It’s not a good look. The helmets are fine, if a little too busy with the stripe of gold fleur-de-lis running down middle, but they don’t match the light-colored uniforms at all. What’s more frustrating is that the Saints saw how nicely the black helmets pair with their black home jerseys in practice all week, only to burn one of the few games they can use the “Color Rush” jerseys in a misfire with the black helmets. Maybe it’ll grow on us (a win sure would help). But this looks like a misstep.

Anyway. Here’s what you’re here for — the record the Saints have achieved while wearing each of their different uniform combinations, dating back to 2006:

  1. White jerseys, white pants: 9-3 (.727)
  2. “Black and Gold” throwbacks: 2-1 (.667)
  3. “Color Rush” alternates: 9-5 (.643)
  4. White jerseys, black pants: 42-26 (.618)
  5. Black jerseys, gold pants: 24-15 (.615)
  6. White jerseys, gold pants: 37-24 (.607)
  7. Black jerseys, black pants: 46-34 (.575)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 5

Cha-cha-cha-changes (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Another week, another series of exciting and surprising NFL results. The Power Rankings carousel shuffle is never ending, with more movement as we now head toward Week 5...32. Houston Texans (0-3-1, lost to Los Angeles Chargers) (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports) There will be those who would like to believe the Texans showed a lot by rallying against the Chargers. Don't be fooled; they are winless after four games and that Los Angeles team was depleted. Houston has a problem— actually many problems. Next: at Jacksonville Jaguars31. Washington Commanders (1-3, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) This...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video of Peyton and Eli Manning reacting to streaker getting tackled goes viral

Peyton and Eli Manning have been a big hit on their alternate broadcasts of Monday Night Football over the last two seasons. The “ManningCast” features the Mannings watching games from their own homes while providing commentary. The Super Bowl champions obviously know football well, and they offer insightful comments on every broadcast, but they also entertain fans with their hilarious quips — directed at each other and others.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys lose Jake McQuaide for season; reportedly sign Pro Bowl long snapper as replacement

Just as several high-profile Cowboys are making comebacks from the trainers’ room, the injury bug has bitten the club in a place that most don’t think twice about. The Cowboys will be without the services of long snapper Jake McQuaide for the rest of the season, the club announced Tuesday. The 12-year veteran suffered a torn triceps at the end of Sunday’s win over Washington and will leave the Cowboys searching for a new specialist to take over the role.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes may pass Troy Aikman’s career TD total on MNF, potentially creating awkward TV moment

In the annals of football history, Troy Aikman will be remembered by most as the steward of the 1990s Dallas Cowboys — one of the best teams in NFL history. However, while winning three Super Bowls, the Hall of Fame quarterback wasn’t exactly the most productive signal caller. Even in accounting for eras, Aikman only ever threw at least 20 touchdowns once in his 12-year career.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy