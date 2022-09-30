ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2125 Quaker Ridge Road, Cortlandt, NY 10520, Cortlandt, NY 10520 - $3,900,000

 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

CORTLANDT, N.Y. — A property at 2125 Quaker Ridge Road, Cortlandt, NY 10520 in Cortlandt is listed at $3,900,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6210418
  • 7474 Square Feet
  • 23 acres
  • Built in 1895
  • 6 Bedroom
  • 6 Bathroom
  • 2 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $52,285
  • School District: Croton-Harmon Union Free School District

