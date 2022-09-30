2125 Quaker Ridge Road, Cortlandt, NY 10520, Cortlandt, NY 10520 - $3,900,000
CORTLANDT, N.Y. — A property at 2125 Quaker Ridge Road, Cortlandt, NY 10520 in Cortlandt is listed at $3,900,000.
Check out the details of this listing:
- Type: Property
- MLS ID: H6210418
- 7474 Square Feet
- 23 acres
- Built in 1895
- 6 Bedroom
- 6 Bathroom
- 2 Half Bath
- Estimated Taxes: $52,285
- School District: Croton-Harmon Union Free School District
