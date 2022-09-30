ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom

Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
New Testing Data: Fewer Students in Early Grades Developing Basic Phonics Skills

Test scores released Wednesday from almost 2 million students offer a glimmer of hope for parents anxious about learning loss: The percentage of older elementary and middle school students reading on grade level is nearing what it was before COVID. But the results from Curriculum Associates, which publishes the I-Ready assessments, also reveal how much […]
How Schools and Teachers Should React to Entitled Children

Some people believe that children today are more overindulged than other generations. Teachers can help parents realize that certain experiences help children grow up to be responsible adults. Tips for avoiding overindulgence include setting limits and letting students make decisions. Joshua Grubbs et al. studied how emerging adults feel when...
Preschool Teachers are People Too

Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
How To Tackle The ‘Why Your Business School?’ Question

As Round 1 interview invitations start to get released, one question every candidate should expect to be asked is “Why do you want an MBA from our school?” This question comes up every year and despite the foreknowledge and ability to prepare ahead, it is a question that candidates routinely flub. There are a variety of poor ways to answer this question.
How to Choose the Right Preschool: What to Look For

Choosing a preschool for your child can be difficult for some parents. When looking into preschool programs, parents want an environment that is safe and nurturing but also fosters child development. Some areas of the country, like cities and central suburbs, have a wealth of programs to choose from, while parents in rural communities likely have only a few options.
SLF Primary and Secondary School

HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro worked to bring SLF Primary and Secondary School a sustainable design for education in Shenzhen, China. This is a project to build a new public primary and secondary school for children aged 7 to 15 in Luohu District, Shenzhen, China. The themes of the new...
