Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
Flooding at several Staten Island locations, with rain in forecast for most of day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Commuters face wet, chilly and gusty weather which is causing flooding on Tuesday morning. Water is pooling on Richmond Terrace in St. George, Front Street in Tompkinsville and Bay Street in Clifton during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
Fossella, Cusick renew push to extend HOV lane on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella and State Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island) said they believe they are entering a “promising” chapter in Staten Island elected officials’ years-long mission to extend the Staten Island Expressway HOV lane to the Goethals Bridge. The two announced...
‘Bus lanes are for buses’: New MTA bus lane enforcement cameras coming to this Staten Island route
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are speed cameras along the roads, red light cameras at the intersections, and soon, even some of Staten Island’s buses will be issuing tickets. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
Cops: BMW slams into Staten Island house in chase; driver hits 70 mph in separate incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 23-year-old Port Richmond man was behind the wheel of a car that careened into a house and, in a separate incident several months earlier, reached speeds upward of 70 mph while the suspect was trying to elude police on Staten Island.
‘We want to make sure we don’t hurt businesses’: Mayor Adams tours Staten Island paper mill threatened by NYC law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Portions of a New York City law threaten a Travis recycling plant, but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that his administration would work to ensure that doesn’t happen. After a tour of Pratt Industries Paper Mill at the west end of Victory Boulevard, Adams...
Amazon workers stage walk-out after fire at Staten Island facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amazon workers at a Bloomfield-based warehouse staged a walkout Monday night citing “unsafe working conditions” after a fire ignited in a cardboard compactor outside the facility, known as JFK8. Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, said via Twitter that night shift workers...
Adams remains silent on possible migrant ship at Staten Island Homeport, emergency centers
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams didn’t have much new information Monday about emergency relief efforts to address the city’s influx of asylum seekers, but he did have blame for the far ends of the political spectrum. The mayor pointed to the actions of the far...
Where are the best tacos in NYC? | Best of Staten Island 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s better than chowing down on a good taco?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
Feeling the cold? Monday sets NYC record as temperatures sit well below normal.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A colder-than-normal Oct. 3 set a record Monday as high temperatures for the day hovered in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the New York City area. The National Weather Service’s climate station at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens only reached 52 degrees, according to the agency’s New York office, breaking the previous record of 53 degrees set in 1974.
Multi-car crash on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge sparks delays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-car crash in the Brooklyn-bound, upper-level lanes of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is causing delays this Sunday evening. The crash involved four vehicles, the MTA said in an alert at 6:55 p.m., and was blocking the left lane of the roadway. Authorities received a call...
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
NYPD: Armed robbery at convenience store on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Port Richmond convenience store Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at just before 3 p.m. at 1067 Post Ave., according to an NYPD spokesman. Post Avenue Convenience is located at that address. Two individuals entered the location...
When will it stop? Forecaster details timing, severity of NYC rainfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A storm spawned from the looming remnants of Hurricane Ian continues to push rain and heavy wind across the New York City area, spurring chilly temperatures and dreary conditions on Staten Island. Borough residents enduring the blustery conditions should expect to hold out for a...
E.C.H.O. turns 15! Charleston charity for kids will honor 10 at ‘Just Believe Gala’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As they further their mission to provide financial assistance to children experiencing challenging medical or living emergencies, the Emergency Children’s Help Organization (E.C.H.O.) will host its “Just Believe Gala,” to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The Charleston based foundation will celebrate the milestone...
These Staten Island businesses combined owe $18.3M in delinquent taxes to the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Six Staten Island businesses -- including two of the borough’s popular restaurants -- are listed on New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s top 250 delinquent taxpayer list for businesses, and owe a combined $18.3 million. Most notable is Rosebank-based Yungasi, Inc.,...
Remnants of Ian to cause continued coastal flooding on Staten Island: 3 maps show impacts of storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After Hurricane Ian tore through Florida and caused destruction extending to North Carolina, its remnants spawned a storm that is causing persistent wet weather, heavy winds and coastal flooding on Staten Island. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Staten Island from...
