Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

'Bus lanes are for buses': New MTA bus lane enforcement cameras coming to this Staten Island route

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are speed cameras along the roads, red light cameras at the intersections, and soon, even some of Staten Island's buses will be issuing tickets. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
The Staten Island Advance

Feeling the cold? Monday sets NYC record as temperatures sit well below normal.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A colder-than-normal Oct. 3 set a record Monday as high temperatures for the day hovered in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the New York City area. The National Weather Service's climate station at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens only reached 52 degrees, according to the agency's New York office, breaking the previous record of 53 degrees set in 1974.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
The Staten Island Advance

E.C.H.O. turns 15! Charleston charity for kids will honor 10 at 'Just Believe Gala'

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As they further their mission to provide financial assistance to children experiencing challenging medical or living emergencies, the Emergency Children's Help Organization (E.C.H.O.) will host its "Just Believe Gala," to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The Charleston based foundation will celebrate the milestone...
