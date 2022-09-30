ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River

By Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9msE_0iH71sJ800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.

The department said units were dispatched to the 1st Avenue North railroad overpass for reports of a body in the water.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

After launching boats to investigate, officials reported that first responders pulled the body out of the river and turned the case over to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to police, this death is being investigated as a possible drowning.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cumberland River#First Responders#Middle Tennessee#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

3 injured after tour bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. According to the preliminary report, the 2009 Prevost AA tour bus...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy