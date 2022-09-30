Read full article on original website
Related
4 Major College Football Head Coaches Have Now Been Fired
The margin for error in college football has been pretty small for a handful of teams so far this season and their head coaches have paid the price. Since Week 2, four head coaches have been fired. More notably, all four of them have come from Power Five schools. The...
ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1
Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
Look: College Football's Week 7 Schedule Is Loaded
We have a solid crop of college football games on the slate in Week 6, but Week 7 could be special. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted a list of the matchups scheduled for October 15, and it is loaded. We've got showdowns in every Power 5 conference, plus a...
Yardbarker
2023 NBA Draft: Top Prospects From Big Ten
During every draft cycle, one conference ultimately ends up being the most stacked when it comes to NBA talent. College basketball is one of the primary entry points for prospects to make that leap to the professional level, whether they are one-and-done talents or stick around campus for more than a season.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, latest CFB Playoff projections
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
NFL・
SEC power ranking after Week 5: Alabama and UGA win, Ole Miss takes down Kentucky
After waiting months for its return, the college football season is flying by, but what a season it has been. Week 5 saw another exciting weekend of football that even spilled over into Sunday. Ole Miss took down Kentucky after some key turnovers, Alabama pulled away from Arkansas late and Georgia needed to make a comeback to take down Missouri.
Tennessee's Josh Heupel kicks off game week as Vols prep for LSU announces Warren Burrell lost for the season
After a weekend off for the players and a weekend of recruiting for the coaching staff, the Tennessee football team was back to work Monday morning to continue their preparations for Saturday’s trip to LSU. The Tigers are 2-0 in the SEC with two come from behind wins. Brian...
Texas A&M Week 6 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
What was once thought to be the rematch of the year heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Comments / 0