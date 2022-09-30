Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after fatal crash in East Moline Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead, and a woman was injured after a crash Sunday in East Moline, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a media release.
KWQC
Scott County Farm Bureau, North Scott FFA hold supervisors candidate forum
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Farm Bureau and the North Scott FFA held a forum for the six candidates vying for three county supervisor positions this November. On Monday night, the three Republicans and three Democrats were able to answer questions on topics ranging from the future of agriculture to the jurisdiction of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
2nd annual ‘Gather for The Cure’ at Scott County Park is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 2nd annual Gather for the Cure event to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Indoor Shelter, Scott County Park. Diane Koster joins PSL to highlight event details. Registration is not required but it...
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Oct. 28
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: the first 90 days
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in early August as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live is honored to feature the career experiences of Ms. Erichsen’s first year...
KWQC
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
KWQC
2022 Border Wars
Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's. Check out how local high school football teams did on Oct. 1.
KWQC
Rock Island asphalt preservation program to cause travel delays begins Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island’s contractor will start the 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program Wednesday, according to a media release. Two of the streets on this year’s program are Ridgewood Road, from Andalusia Road to 92nd Avenue West, and the intersection of 38th Street and 18th Avenue, city officials said. The work is expected to be finished within three days.
KWQC
Monmouth rolls over Lawrence
Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Clouds clear out this morning, and the sunshine sticks around this afternoon. Look for highs in the 70's. Check out the results from the 2022 Border Wars. High School football scores. Updated: 22 hours ago. Check out how local high school football teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
‘Empty The Shelters’ week: 4-Legged Adoptable Friends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bissell’s Empty the Shelters Fall National event takes place this year from Oct. 1 – 8. This is an annual national pet adoption campaign to get dogs and cats out of shelters and into loving homes. Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, discusses how...
KWQC
Quad Cities Chamber program Leadership QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Chamber launched a 9-month program called Leadership QC which wrapped up at the end of September. 23 people who currently serve as business, government, and non-profit leaders participated. This episode of INSI6HT hosts a discussion with many of those that attended to learn what...
KWQC
Your First Alert Forecast
Kewanee man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault. Check out the results from the 2022 Border Wars. Check out how local high school football teams did on Oct. 1. Monmouth College steamrolled Lawrence University, 62-6.
KWQC
Geneseo School officials break ground on new career and technical education center
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday morning, Geneseo school officials broke ground on a new career and technical education center. The new vocational center will be across the street from Geneseo High School. The facility will feature space for automotive work, welding, and woodworking. The project costs 3.8 million dollars....
KWQC
Muscatine’s Pearl City Vintage Market set for Saturday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry is excited to invite all to the Pearl City Vintage Market 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Mississippi riverfront. Jennifer Williams, Red & Lee Vintage, discusses how the special event will feature...
KWQC
Learn how to DIY a magical terrarium
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you interested in learning how to create your own garden under glass and learn more about the magical world of terrariums?. The Quad City Botanical Center is offering a Terrarium Building Class on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the facility on 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
KWQC
Hero Street Rededication to be held Oct. 12
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most famous streets in all of the country is in Silvis. And its designation is a sad one. 2nd Street Silvis became known as Hero Street after eight young men from the town all died in service to their country during World War II and the Korean War.
KWQC
2 Dudes In A Corner podcast
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Aaron Fullan (actor, film composer & influencer) and Kyle Huebner (entrepreneur, gym owner & trainer) take you on an entertaining journey as they discuss life, new ventures, and all things under the sun in their corner of the podcast studio.
Comments / 0