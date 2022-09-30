Test your knowledge: Sept. 30 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your Pennsylvania news knowledge in this week’s quiz!

A new WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters has which gubernatorial candidate in the lead?

Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program in Pennsylvania will benefit at least 221,000 families. For how much money could families be eligible?

Matt Mager, head chef at the Center Street Grill in Enola, won the first-place trophy in the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo. His wings include pumpkin buffalo, Thai green curry, and bacon buffalo ranch flavors, but which wings won him the award?

Last weekend, some people in the Midstate spotted a bright object streaking through the sky. What was it?

