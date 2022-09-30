Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
WYTV.com
Berlin Center locals raise nearly $4k for veteran suicide awareness
(WKBN) — Saturday night, the Berlin Center community honored veterans lost to suicide. According to the VA, nearly 27 veterans commit suicide every day. At a private event, community members helped raise money for those lives lost. Berlin Center locals Debbie and Mike young hosted the event and donated...
WYTV.com
Hubbard pool offers free swim lessons to kids with developmental disabilities
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Community Pool is offering free swimming lessons to kids with developmental disabilities. The new program is thanks to a $7,500 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. It will be used to provide free, private swim lessons over the next two years. The program...
WYTV.com
Artman Elementary – Mrs. Schuster – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Schuster, a 2nd grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
WYTV.com
Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
WYTV.com
Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives award
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) started in 2009 and has since grown to become the go-to organization for revitalizing the city. On Friday, YNDC was named the best community development corporation in Ohio. The Canfield Road parking lot of YNDC is filled with vans...
WYTV.com
Valley broadcasting icon Warren ‘Bud’ Williamson dies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 First News family is mourning the loss of a leader in the local news broadcast community. Warren “Bud” Williamson died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his family. He leaves his wife, Lael Kilpatrick Williamson of Marco Island,...
WYTV.com
School’s regatta is more than just a fun time
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range High School is all about tradition. Monday, it held its 24th Annual Raider Regatta. The regatta is when sophomores, in teams of two to six, race boats they made solely out of cardboard and tape. “It’s combining English, math and science. It’s cross-curricular...
WYTV.com
How inflation is impacting local pumpkin prices
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year when people will begin heading out to pick pumpkins. Across the country, pumpkins are in season during the fall and are often used for Halloween decorations. Craig Mercer, the owner of Catalpa Grove Farm, said they are pleasantly surprised...
WYTV.com
Tim Ryan unveils next phase of his campaign
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tim Ryan is kicking off the next phase of his campaign for U.S. Senate and his last big push before the November election. This morning, the democrat was in Warren’s courthouse square debuting his new tour bus. He intends to use it over the next five weeks calling it the “Workers Frist Express.”
WYTV.com
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
WYTV.com
Youngstown Diocese: Priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning. Rev. Marian Babjak died Monday in the Houston, Texas area of an apparent suicide, according to the Diocese. At...
WYTV.com
Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy. Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.
WYTV.com
Mom of veteran who died by suicide speaks out
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night in Berlin Center, about 200 people came together to honor veterans who have died by suicide. A well-known statistic is that 22 veterans commit suicide daily — that number is from 2012. It’s gone up since then. According to the VA’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, about 26 veterans commit suicide every day.
WYTV.com
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard teacher and a former Mooney High School football standout, who was also on the Mooney coaching staff, are dead following a crash in Indiana. Indiana State Police issued a press release Monday afternoon giving details on the accident, which killed 31-year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, and 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The final victim of a farmhouse fire in Mercer County has been identified. Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of the fire in Delaware Township on September 16. The other victims are Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, mother, Jordan Seltzer, 1, Ainsley...
WYTV.com
Competency evaluation returned on Liberty shootout suspect
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mental health evaluations for a man accused of shooting a driver in Liberty, and then getting into a shootout with police have been returned. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He’s suspected of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police.
WYTV.com
Man who took body to Youngstown police station arraigned
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man accused of a North Side shooting death then driving the body to the police department pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver,...
WYTV.com
Researchers study recovery of athletes after head trauma
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ever since Dolphin’s Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered not one but two reported blows to the head less than a week apart, the conversation of concussion safety has been hot. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have found some hope when it comes to the long-term...
WYTV.com
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault. Briasia Brown, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. She is presently in the Mahoning County jail. Reports said a...
