Congress & Courts

Business
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Federal Reserve
Politics
U.S. Politics
Elections
Democratic Party
Fox News

Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
ELECTIONS
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

New poll shows tight Senate race in North Carolina

North Carolina Republican Senate nominee Rep. Ted Budd leads Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley by 1 percentage point, according to a poll released on Monday. The SurveyUSA-WRAL poll found Budd garnered the support of 43 percent of respondents in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), compared to Beasley’s 42 percent support. Thirteen percent…
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Biden approval at highest level in new poll since December

President Biden’s approval rating has reached its highest level since last December in a new poll. The Politico-Morning Consult survey, published on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of all respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president. Eight-five percent of Democrats surveyed currently approve of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
msn.com

Less than 50% of Latino voters approve of Biden's handling of border security and the economy: Poll

A majority of Latino voters are dissatisfied with how President Joe Biden is handling the economy and issues of border security, according to a new Sunday poll. While generally approving of the president overall, more than 50 percent of Latino voters surveyed by NBC News/Telemundo gave Biden failing marks on the economy, 'border security and immigration,' and 'the cost of living.'
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

