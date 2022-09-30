Read full article on original website
Texas Democrat running against GOP's Mayra Flores says she 'stole that last election'
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) slammed his Republican challenger in the midterm elections, claiming out-of-state GOP donors and organizations are pouring money into her campaign as a way to “steal” the election. Gonzalez, who is running for reelection for the House in Texas, urged Democratic voters to cast their...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Midterms countdown: New NBC poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress
With midterm elections just 50 days out, Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate in the race for Congress. A new NBC poll shows 46 percent backing from both parties as campaign season comes into full swing.Sept. 19, 2022.
Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump's resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and...
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
In key midterm states, Dem voters move on from abortion, now say protecting democracy top election issue
After Democratic candidates spent the past several months campaigning with laser-focus on abortion, recent polls found Democratic voters in multiple key midterm states say their top concern going into November is "threats to the democracy. A Marist Poll survey among Pennsylvanians discovered that "preserving democracy" is the top issue to...
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections
Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Republicans gain ground in midterm elections as Biden's approval slumps: Poll
A poll suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
New poll shows tight Senate race in North Carolina
North Carolina Republican Senate nominee Rep. Ted Budd leads Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley by 1 percentage point, according to a poll released on Monday. The SurveyUSA-WRAL poll found Budd garnered the support of 43 percent of respondents in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), compared to Beasley’s 42 percent support. Thirteen percent…
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Almost 9 in 10 Republicans approve of GOP governors sending migrants to Democratic areas: poll
Nearly 9 in 10 Republicans said they approve of the efforts by some GOP governors to send migrants who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to Democratic-led cities elsewhere, according to CBS News’s Battleground Tracker released Monday. The poll found that 87 percent of likely Republican voters approved of the...
Biden approval at highest level in new poll since December
President Biden’s approval rating has reached its highest level since last December in a new poll. The Politico-Morning Consult survey, published on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of all respondents approve of the job Biden is doing as president. Eight-five percent of Democrats surveyed currently approve of the job...
Poll: Most Latinos think Democrats care about them, Republicans less so
A new survey from the Pew Research Center found that most adult Latinos in the United States think that the Democratic Party cares about Latinos and works hard to get their votes. The survey also found that a substantial number of respondents don’t think there is a huge difference between...
Less than 50% of Latino voters approve of Biden's handling of border security and the economy: Poll
A majority of Latino voters are dissatisfied with how President Joe Biden is handling the economy and issues of border security, according to a new Sunday poll. While generally approving of the president overall, more than 50 percent of Latino voters surveyed by NBC News/Telemundo gave Biden failing marks on the economy, 'border security and immigration,' and 'the cost of living.'
