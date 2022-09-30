ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly's gun ban at recreation centers, playgrounds blocked by judge

Philadelphia cannot enforce its new ban on firearms at recreation centers and playgrounds, a Court of Common Pleas judge ruled Monday. Judge Joshua Roberts declared that the ban violated the Uniform Firearms Act, a Pennsylvania law that prevents local municipalities from enacting their own gun laws. The city is expected to appeal the decision.
