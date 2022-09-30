Read full article on original website
Warrant issued for 16-year-old in connection with Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police have identified a teen suspected to be one of six people involved in last week's shootings outside Roxborough High School, where a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were injured following a football scrimmage with two other high school teams. Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, is wanted for...
Johnny Bobbitt, homeless man at center of $400,000 GoFundMe scam, sentenced to probation
The homeless Philadelphia man who participated in a fraudulent GoFundMe scheme, infamously raising more than $400,000 with a fictitious feel-good story on the crowdfunding website, was sentenced Monday to three years of probation, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced. Johnny Bobbitt, 39, was one of three people charged in connection...
Philly's gun ban at recreation centers, playgrounds blocked by judge
Philadelphia cannot enforce its new ban on firearms at recreation centers and playgrounds, a Court of Common Pleas judge ruled Monday. Judge Joshua Roberts declared that the ban violated the Uniform Firearms Act, a Pennsylvania law that prevents local municipalities from enacting their own gun laws. The city is expected to appeal the decision.
SEPTA aims to make bus system more reliable with proposed network overhaul plan
Bus riders in the Philadelphia region could soon see changes to their daily commutes, as SEPTA plans an overhaul of its bus network with the goal of increasing access and reliability. The transportation authority unveiled a Proposed Draft Bus Network Monday, which would increase bus frequency and reduce the overall...
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Rare pearl found by Phoenixville couple in clam at Rehoboth Beach restaurant appraised at $4,071
The Chester County couple who found a purple pearl in their clam appetizer over the summer have received an appraisal of $4,071 for the rare specimen they encountered while vacationing in Rehoboth Beach. In August, Scott Overland was dining with his wife, Katie, at the upscale Salt Air Kitchen &...
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports and recreation complex along Chester waterfront
The Philadelphia Union plan to construct a massive sports and recreation complex along the Delaware River waterfront in Chester, expanding the campus of the Major League Soccer team's home at Subaru Park. The Union shared preliminary plans for the WSFS Bank Sportsplex on Tuesday afternoon, including a video that shows...
Coastal flood advisory issued for region as rainy remnants of Hurricane Ian linger
The remnants of Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that devastated Florida before hitting the Carolinas last week, soaked the Philadelphia region with rain most of the weekend and into Monday, resulting in a flood advisory to be issued for coastal areas. Windy conditions and rain are expected to continue...
Stockton University to hold pop-up exhibits of $1 million Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection
A Nolan Ryan memorabilia collection containing nearly 15,000 items that was donated to Stockton University this summer will now be on display at various locations for public viewing. The school will be holding pop-up exhibitions through Dec. 11. at locations including Stockton's Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall...
Nick Sirianni, Eagles show support for Roxborough High during Sunday's win
With his son Miles in his lap, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sat at the podium postgame on Sunday wearing a Roxborough High t-shirt and took a moment to reflect on what football meant to him growing up. He talked about how he looked up to his older brothers and...
