Tulsa nonprofit asks for help after vandals damage car used for transportation

TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is asking for help after vandals damaged one of their cars.

Modus offers rides to those in need. Tulsans who need rides to school, the doctor, or work can get a lift.

The vandalized car is unsafe to drive until repairs are made. It’s expected to cost around $600.

If you’d like to volunteer to drive or donate money to help pay for repairs, head to www.modustulsa.org/donate.

