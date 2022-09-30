ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa nonprofit asks for help after vandals damage car used for transportation

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7Czm_0iH71Jr300

TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is asking for help after vandals damaged one of their cars.

Modus offers rides to those in need. Tulsans who need rides to school, the doctor, or work can get a lift.

The vandalized car is unsafe to drive until repairs are made. It’s expected to cost around $600.

If you’d like to volunteer to drive or donate money to help pay for repairs, head to www.modustulsa.org/donate.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD: Fire contained after destroying north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters said a large fire is contained after it destroyed a home near Tulsa International Airport (TIA) Monday. Tulsa Fire Department’s Andy Little told FOX23 firefighters had trouble accessing the home due to a small driveway leading to the house. Little also said the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum releases statement on Assistant Fire Marshal’s death

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum released a statement on Facebook in the wake of a former assistant fire marshal’s death. “This is heartbreaking news for Tulsa,” Bynum said in a statement. “Terry McGee was a wonderful man. Always upbeat, always positive, always focused on what he would do for the community — first as a Tulsa Firefighter for more than a quarter century and then as an entrepreneur.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Sapulpa Demolishes Historic Building To Revitalize Downtown

The city of Sapulpa says a historic building in downtown Sapulpa couldn’t be saved but says it will be replaced by something better. City leaders said several buildings are being torn down and new growth will be coming as a result of it. Last week, the historic Tyler Building built in 1909 was torn down. The City of Sapulpa had been working with the owner and the Sapulpa main street organization to save the building for the last four years but the city says the combination of COVID-19, rising costs, and the building becoming unsafe they decided to tear it down.
SAPULPA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso witnesses recent business boom

OWASSO, Okla. — Inflation and supply chain issues are not slowing growth in Owasso. Several new businesses are coming to town. “We hear often that Owasso has enough chicken coffee and cannabis so we have definitely diversified out of that, we have added some national chains that people have been asking for for a very long time,” said Chelsea Feary, President and CEO of the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
OWASSO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandals
KTUL

Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP confirmed they are searching for Terry McGee, former Tulsa Fire Department Fire Marshal. OHP says McGee was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. He thought they needed...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit by suspected drunk driver in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Tulsa Sunday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said just before 7 p.m., 70-year-old Curtis Kelsey and another man were working on a broken down vehicle on Interstate 244 westbound east of North Mingo Road. A tow truck was there with emergency lights activated.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Robbery leads to arrest of Tulsa murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
75K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy