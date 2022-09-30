Middle District of Alabama Announces New Public Reporting Procedure for Environmental Justice and Environmental Crimes

Read full article on original website
Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Victory over Illegal Casino-Gambling Enterprises in Lowndes and Macon Counties
(MONTGOMERY)—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a major victory for the enforcement of Alabama’s gambling laws after the Alabama Supreme Court issued its opinion in State v. Epic Tech, LLC, on Friday. In the case, the Alabama Supreme Court unanimously agreed with the Attorney General that the Southern Star,...
