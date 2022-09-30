Read full article on original website
Related
VTDigger
Gifford donates medic bags to local law enforcement
RANDOLPH, Vt., October 4, 2022— Our local law enforcement often arrive first on the scene of an incident where medical attention is required, but they don’t have the basic tools to provide first aid. That’s the reason behind Gifford’s recent presentation of several first responder medical bags to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
After public outcry, Richmond board votes to raise fluoride levels in town water
In a 5-0 vote, the Richmond Water and Sewer Commission voted Monday night to remain in the Vermont Fluoridation Program, meaning the town must raise its fluoride levels to those required by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: After public outcry, Richmond board votes to raise fluoride levels in town water.
Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss potential zoning changes at Taft Corners. Read the story on VTDigger here: Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns.
Ryan Landvater: State’s attorney destigmatizes irresponsibility not drug misuse
Would you treat a DWI that caused the death of a passenger or another motorist with the same leniency? Read the story on VTDigger here: Ryan Landvater: State’s attorney destigmatizes irresponsibility not drug misuse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused leader of murder-for-hire plot denies criminal charges
Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to offenses alleging he played a leading role and helped bankroll a scheme resulting in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Gregory Davis of Danville in January 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Accused leader of murder-for-hire plot denies criminal charges.
William Falls: Liberal arts are alive and well at UVM
Last month, we welcomed over 1,500 first-year students, our largest-ever incoming class and the number of students returning for their second year is the highest since 2004. Read the story on VTDigger here: William Falls: Liberal arts are alive and well at UVM.
August outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Franklin and Grand Isle counties results in one death
The risk to residents remains “very low,” according to the Vermont Department of Health. Read the story on VTDigger here: August outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Franklin and Grand Isle counties results in one death.
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VTDigger
Help the animals
I read part of the article about the pets at Franklin County Animal Rescue. I sincerely hope that something is being done to help these animals. Possibly an unannounced visit by someone who can inspect what is going on in the conditions of the building. If what I read is true, this is totally disgusting and unacceptable! This is no way for an animal rescue to treat animals.
Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways
The bishop has repeatedly stated that the diocese has no money. In 2019 on Vermont Public Radio, Coyne said: “We don’t have any money; there’s no more insurance, we have very limited unrestricted funds.” Now, the church suddenly comes up with $50,000 to donate to a political action committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways.
Comments / 0