Barton, VT

VTDigger

Gifford donates medic bags to local law enforcement

RANDOLPH, Vt., October 4, 2022— Our local law enforcement often arrive first on the scene of an incident where medical attention is required, but they don’t have the basic tools to provide first aid. That’s the reason behind Gifford’s recent presentation of several first responder medical bags to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. These bags will ensure the Randolph-based officers are better prepared to handle any moderate situation.
VTDigger

Accused leader of murder-for-hire plot denies criminal charges

Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to offenses alleging he played a leading role and helped bankroll a scheme resulting in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Gregory Davis of Danville in January 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Accused leader of murder-for-hire plot denies criminal charges.
VTDigger

Help the animals

I read part of the article about the pets at Franklin County Animal Rescue. I sincerely hope that something is being done to help these animals. Possibly an unannounced visit by someone who can inspect what is going on in the conditions of the building. If what I read is true, this is totally disgusting and unacceptable! This is no way for an animal rescue to treat animals.
VTDigger

Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways

The bishop has repeatedly stated that the diocese has no money. In 2019 on Vermont Public Radio, Coyne said: “We don’t have any money; there’s no more insurance, we have very limited unrestricted funds.” Now, the church suddenly comes up with $50,000 to donate to a political action committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways.
