I read part of the article about the pets at Franklin County Animal Rescue. I sincerely hope that something is being done to help these animals. Possibly an unannounced visit by someone who can inspect what is going on in the conditions of the building. If what I read is true, this is totally disgusting and unacceptable! This is no way for an animal rescue to treat animals.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO